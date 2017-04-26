Venezuelans Are Trying To Crowdfund Money To Leave The Country

Andrea Gutierrez, a 24-year-old from Maracaibo, told BuzzFeed News in an email that she lost her job because of the worsening economic situation — and is now trying to crowdsource her way to Ecuador.

Gutierrez said she knows others who have been forced to busk to make money. She said she began researching ways to get international help and found the Generosity website.

Generosity is an offshoot of Indiegogo, founded in 2015, which allows people to raise money for themselves, their families, or charitable causes. Unlike Indiegogo, it is free to use, so people get all the money given to them. (BuzzFeed News has reached out to Generosity for comment.)

"I'm glad I did because saving money in Venezuela's current status is just impossible," she said, "and I do really want to get a second chance so I can live, work hard for my goals in music and art, and also get to help my parents, who are elderly and in delicate health condition."