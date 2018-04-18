 back to top
Two Black Men Had The Cops Called On Them After Their Gym Allegedly Accused Them Of Not Paying

A spokesperson for the local police department told BuzzFeed News, "The officers acted appropriately for the situation."

Rachael Krishna
Tshyrad Oates, a member at a New Jersey LA Fitness location, accused the gym of racially profiling him in a Facebook post on Monday.

Oates wrote in a Facebook post that he went to visit an unnamed friend at an LA Fitness in Secaucus, New Jersey. Oates wrote that his friend was a full-time member, while he was using a four-day guest pass.Oates said in his post that he was approached half an hour later in his workout by a staff member who allegedly asked him to pay or leave. His friend then explained that he was a member and that his bag was in his locker and that he had signed in by the employee's manager.

According to Oates’ Facebook, he and his friend continued their workout, but were then approached by police officers who questioned them about why they were in the gym without paying.

In one of the videos on Facebook, Oates’ friend is asked to rescan his pass and the two men go back to working out.In another video, they are approached by a second LA Fitness staff member. Five police officers then enter the gym and also ask the men to leave. The men are then told that their memberships are being revoked and that they have been banned from the gym.A spokesperson for the Secaucus Police Department told BuzzFeed News that they were contacted by the gym's management and that the officers were there to calm a situation which could have become "volatile."

A spokesperson for the Secaucus Police Department told BuzzFeed News that they were contacted by the gym's management and that the officers were there to calm a situation which could have become "volatile."

"The officers acted appropriately for the situation," the spokesperson said.

Since being uploaded on Monday, the post and videos have been shared over 22,000 times. Many people have expressed their outrage in the post's comments.

Others have been posted negative reviews on the gym's Facebook page.

And leaving positive reviews on Secaucus' Police Department's Facebook page.

On Tuesday, Oates posted a second Facebook update about the incident, thanking his followers for spreading the videos and said he hasn't received any written statements from LA Fitness.

BuzzFeed News has reached out to both Oates and LA Fitness for comment.

