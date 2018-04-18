Two Black Men Had The Cops Called On Them After Their Gym Allegedly Accused Them Of Not Paying

Tshyrad Oates, a member at a New Jersey LA Fitness location, accused the gym of racially profiling him in a Facebook post on Monday.
According to Oates’ Facebook, he and his friend continued their workout, but were then approached by police officers who questioned them about why they were in the gym without paying.
"The officers acted appropriately for the situation," the spokesperson said.
Since being uploaded on Monday, the post and videos have been shared over 22,000 times. Many people have expressed their outrage in the post's comments.
Others have been posted negative reviews on the gym's Facebook page.
And leaving positive reviews on Secaucus' Police Department's Facebook page.
On Tuesday, Oates posted a second Facebook update about the incident, thanking his followers for spreading the videos and said he hasn't received any written statements from LA Fitness.
BuzzFeed News has reached out to both Oates and LA Fitness for comment.
Rachael Krishna is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.
Contact Rachael Krishna at rachael.krishna@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.