 back to top
BuzzFeed Videos Quizzes Tasty As/Is
More Caret down

Tumblr Named Their Russian Troll Accounts And Obviously People Responded With Memes

We all expected this reaction tbh.

Posted on
Rachael Krishna
Rachael Krishna
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Last year, it was discovered that Russia had attempted to use Tumblr accounts to influence users and potentially affect the US election.

Reports show Russian trolls from the Russian Internet Research Agency posed as Black Lives Matter, activist, and even Pokemon Go accounts and used these to share content that they hope would influence voting behaviour.
buzzfeed.com

Reports show Russian trolls from the Russian Internet Research Agency posed as Black Lives Matter, activist, and even Pokemon Go accounts and used these to share content that they hope would influence voting behaviour.

The last week, Tumblr users who interacted with the trolls received emails notifying them of this. The email stated that they uncovered, and terminated 84 accounts linked to the Internet Research Agency.

whoa Tumblr just a sent me a bunch of blogs I've followed at some point that they've determined were linked to Russia's Internet Research Agency https://t.co/CtZMMZuEXI
Ryan Broderick @broderick

whoa Tumblr just a sent me a bunch of blogs I've followed at some point that they've determined were linked to Russia's Internet Research Agency https://t.co/CtZMMZuEXI

Reply Retweet Favorite

Of course, as soon as Tumblr users got the news, they reacted in the only way they could. Through memes.

View this post on
Advertisement
View this post on
View this post on

Many people likened the email to call-out posts.

View this post on
View this post on
Advertisement
View this post on

Others tried to imagine the sort of things the trolls had to do to be convincing Tumblr blogs.

View this post on
View this post on
View this post on
Advertisement

And of course, there was just a bunch of dragging Tumblr and the trolls.

View this post on
View this post on
View this post on

Basically, Tumblr reacted as everyone expected.

View this post on

Rachael Krishna is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.

Contact Rachael Krishna at rachael.krishna@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Advertisement

Connect With USNews

Advertisement
Promoted
Promoted by
Get the BuzzFeed App Get the BuzzFeed App