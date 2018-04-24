 back to top
Trump Planted A Tree In The White House Lawn And Yes, Of Course It Became A Meme

"Previously in Desperate Housewives".

Rachael Krishna
French President Emmanuel Macron is currently in the US visiting President Donald Trump as part of a state visit.

On Monday, Macron gifted Trump an oak tree, which the pair proceeded to plant in the lawn of the White House.

100 years ago, American soldiers fought in France, in Belleau to defend our freedom. This oak tree (my gift to @realDonaldTrump) will be a reminder at the White House of these ties that bind us. https://t.co/AUdVncaKRN
100 years ago, American soldiers fought in France, in Belleau to defend our freedom. This oak tree (my gift to @realDonaldTrump) will be a reminder at the White House of these ties that bind us. https://t.co/AUdVncaKRN

Of course, photos were taken of the pair doing a bit of gardening. And, er, well they were something.

Pres Trump and Pres Macron shoveling dirt on oak tree that Macron brought as a gift
Pres Trump and Pres Macron shoveling dirt on oak tree that Macron brought as a gift

So much to unpack in this photo. https://t.co/kbJXK4017X
So much to unpack in this photo. https://t.co/kbJXK4017X

Man, that tree looks like it needs, “thoughts and prayers”. https://t.co/kED2Sepk7f
Man, that tree looks like it needs, “thoughts and prayers”. https://t.co/kED2Sepk7f

So yes, it became a meme.

Previously in Desperate housewives
Previously in Desperate housewives

[hushed David Attenborough voiceover] watch as the siberian tangerine troglodyte spends a rare few seconds engaged in actual labor https://t.co/o1ZMNv4pvh
[hushed David Attenborough voiceover] watch as the siberian tangerine troglodyte spends a rare few seconds engaged in actual labor https://t.co/o1ZMNv4pvh

The new Sopranos season is the best
The new Sopranos season is the best

Is it just me, or does this photo look fake? Like something @darth would make ? President Macron and President Trump planting a tree. https://t.co/P3QgVsnsor
Is it just me, or does this photo look fake? Like something @darth would make ? President Macron and President Trump planting a tree. https://t.co/P3QgVsnsor

I mean, how could it have not been memed? Look at that photo.

Lars von Trier you’ve done it again
Lars von Trier you’ve done it again

which pink floyd album is this
which pink floyd album is this

The two lowest branches look like tiny, tree hands about to strangle Trump.
The two lowest branches look like tiny, tree hands about to strangle Trump.

This totally looks like the promo picture for a new Netflix series. https://t.co/tq26v07DuF
This totally looks like the promo picture for a new Netflix series. https://t.co/tq26v07DuF

Some people thought the tree was Macron trolling Trump over The Paris Agreement.

Emmanuel Macron, plus gros troll de l'univers qui arrive à faire planter un arbre à Donald Trump. 😂
Emmanuel Macron, plus gros troll de l'univers qui arrive à faire planter un arbre à Donald Trump. 😂

"Emmanuel Macron, the biggest troll in the universe who got Donald Trump to plant a tree."

Macron bringing Trump a tree as a gift is the PERFECT way to troll him over leaving the Paris Climate Agreement.
Macron bringing Trump a tree as a gift is the PERFECT way to troll him over leaving the Paris Climate Agreement.

Even French Twitter got involved.

RIP Brigitte Macron
RIP Brigitte Macron

But even if you're not into memes, you can still appreciate the scene for its pastoral beauty.

Trump and Macron shovel dirt on the tree
Trump and Macron shovel dirt on the tree

Rachael Krishna is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.

