Tom Holland's Response To A Question About "RuPaul's Drag Race" Has People Freaking Out

Oh sweetie, no.

Rachael Krishna
Tom Holland, along with the rest of the Avengers: Infinity War cast, is currently promoting the upcoming film all over the world.

As part of the tour, Holland and Benedict Cumberbatch recently took part in an interview with Absolute Radio and played a "Showbiz Scenarios" game.

One of the questions asked was "Who would win RuPaul's Drag Race, Tom Hiddleston, Bradley Cooper, or Robert Downey Jr.?"

Holland's answer was...unexpected.

Y'ALL BETTER COME COLLECT Y'ALLS SPIDEY BOY
sarah @holloser

Yeah. He replied Robert Downey Jr., because of his cars. Like a car drag race.

Interviewer: "Who would win RuPaul's Drag Race: Tom Hiddleston, Bradley Cooper, or Robert Downey, Jr.?" Tom Holland: "I think Downey would win a drag race cuz he has the fastest cars." Benedict: Uhhhhhhh *brain breaks* Me: https://t.co/jXzCMo5NoF
Chelsea of the Dora Milaje. WAKANDA FOREVER! @IfIWereMagneto

People lost it.

@holloser Tom sweetie
daya @strangetonys

@holloser Benedict's reaction "ahhhhh" 😂😂
echo @woah_noel

@holloser HE DOESNT KNOW ANYTHING MY BABY
dylan kai 💧 @brklynsoldiers

It caused some people to reevaluate their love of Holland.

@holloser that's the man I stan?
블랙로즈 @marveI_twt

I CANT BELIEVE I STAN HIM https://t.co/9h4jQ2FAtB
hana🍓 @heejinsoIs

While it just affirmed others' stanning.

i love this man more and more everyday https://t.co/0q3IXX7p4c
chels @chelscecelia

PROTECT MY SMOL BEAN FROM THIS UGLY WORLD SKSKSKSKSKSKSKSKSK https://t.co/GK9c4DA4Nt
Gems @nerdassgems

@holloser BLESS HIS HEART
caroline @beIIaurent

Many people were quick to point out that Holland has literally dressed in drag before.

tom has literally done drag to a rihanna song and he's still clueless https://t.co/squfqEameH
honey should we get out of here @shurivaIkyrie

To be fair to Tom, in a longer version of the clip, Holland corrects himself, confirming that he knows of the show.

Facebook: AbsoluteRadio

And everyone laughed about it.

Facebook: AbsoluteRadio

BuzzFeed News has reached out to Holland's representatives to find out his favorite series of Drag Race.

Rachael Krishna is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.

Contact Rachael Krishna at rachael.krishna@buzzfeed.com.

