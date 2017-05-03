Sections

  1. Animals
  2. Audio
  3. Big Stories
  4. Books
  5. Business
  6. Buzz
  7. Celebrity
  8. Community
  9. Entertainment
  10. Food
  11. Geeky
  12. Health
  13. LGBT
  14. Life
  15. Music
  16. Nifty
  17. Parents
  18. Podcasts
  19. Politics
  20. Reader
  21. Rewind
  22. Science
  23. Shopping
  24. Sports
  25. Style
  26. Tech
  27. Travel
  28. Weddings
  29. World
World

This Girl Peacefully Challenged A Neo-Nazi Protestor And People Are Loving It

'I believe that dialogue is, like other non-violent expression, the best way to combat evil.'

Posted on
Rachael Krishna
Rachael Krishna
BuzzFeed News Reporter

This viral photo of a girl scout facing off against a far-right protester was taken at a May Day protest in the city of Brno in the Czech Republic.

facebook.com

The photo was taken by photographer Vladimír Čičmanec. The man in the photo is wearing a Thor Steinar sweatshirt — an item of clothing typically worn by European neo-Nazis.

According to Czech news outlet Romea, people were encouraged not to block the neo-Nazi group but to dance, sing, and walk alongside them to distract from their message. The website reports the counter-gathering was twice the size of the ultra-right group.

View this post on Facebook
facebook.com

According to Czech news outlet Romea, people were encouraged not to block the neo-Nazi group but to dance, sing, and walk alongside them to distract from their message. The website reports the counter-gathering was twice the size of the ultra-right group.

The photo quickly spread, being shared across several social platforms. Others who attended the gathering contributed more images of the girl's face off with the protestor.

View this post on Facebook
Facebook: video.php

People around the world loved the girl's calm approach to the situation.

This picture of Girl Scout protesting a Nazi in Czech is just pure art.
Lamhfada @Lamhfada

This picture of Girl Scout protesting a Nazi in Czech is just pure art.

Reply Retweet Favorite

The girl was later identified as 16-year-old Lucie "Lala" Myslíková.

View this post on Facebook
facebook.com

She ended up commenting on the original photo soon after it was put on Facebook, thanking everyone for their support.

"Thank you all for your support!" she wrote. "I believe that dialogue is, like other non-violent expression, the best way to combat evil."

She later told local website Czech radio that she talked to the man about migration and immigrants, and that she participated in the counter-march as, "it makes sense. It makes sense to be seen and heard and stand up against what we do not like."

BuzzFeed News has reached out to Čičmanec to get more details about the moment he captured in the photo.

Rachael Krishna is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.

Contact Rachael Krishna at rachael.krishna@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by

Connect With World