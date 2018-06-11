Thousands Of Women In South Korea Held A Historic March Against Being Filmed By Spy Cams

On Saturday, an estimated 22,000 people gathered for the biggest women's rally in South Korean history. The march in Hyehwa, Seoul, was held to raise awareness of the country's ongoing problem of spy cam surveillance and apparent sexism in prosecutions.

"WHY ARE YOU THE VICTIM, AND ME YOUR JERK MATERIAL?" #혜화시위 Up to 30,000 women (12,000 according to police) are currently in #Hyehwa saying enough's enough regarding Korea's #spycam epidemic https://t.co/dz9bDtUJCv

Spy cams, cameras used to film explicit images of women known as "molka," have been a problem in South Korea for years

A blog from 2015 details an incident in which footage from a camera placed in a women's shower room at a water park was released online.

Perpetrators usually either record footage secretly on their phones or on cameras installed in bathrooms, changing rooms, or other private spaces. Preinstalled cameras are usually made to blend in with surroundings. Footage from these cameras is usually uploaded to the internet and shared on social media and porn sites. Women have now begun covering their faces when using these spaces for fear of being identified when footage is uploaded online. Pornography is illegal in South Korea, but it hasn't prevented spy cam footage being distributed across Korean and international sites.

According to the Korean National Police Agency, in 2014, there was an average of 18 cases of molka reported to police each day. It is believed the real number of victims is probably much higher. According to the same agency, in 2016, 98% of offenders were male.