This Is How One Woman Reacted When Being Told By A Man That "Muslim Women Are Oppressed"

“I teach my students that it is truly in each and every one of our hands to take a stand in order to make a change for the better,” she said. “This means that it is incumbent on each and every one of us to stand up to racism and hate. The hate speech that he was spewing incited violence and when he crossed that boundary, he no longer had the privilege of what free speech was intended for. He certainly was not worthy of the platform he was given.”

BuzzFeed News has reached out to Yiannopoulos for comment.