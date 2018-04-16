This Dog Got Detained For Chasing A Deer And His Reaction Is Everything

Usually, Finn is totally fine with this, but this time he caught the smell of a deer and ran. "I guess he caught the scent of a deer because he took off into the bush, not responding to their calls and whistles," she said.

Thompson told BuzzFeed News that on Saturday, her dad and his girlfriend were taking Finn for a walk on a local trail when they let him off his leash.

When the pair were headed back to the trail, they got a call from Ontario Provincial Police.

The police told them that they had found Finn after he caused some chaos chasing a deer along a road. "He’s an extremely fast runner and inevitably caught up to the deer where they had a bit of a scrap, he’s much smaller than a deer so it got away and he gave up the chase."