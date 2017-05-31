Sections

World

These Harrowing Photos Show The Devastating Aftermath Of The Kabul Attack

WARNING: This post contains graphic images.

Posted on
Rachael Krishna
Rachael Krishna
BuzzFeed News Reporter

More than 80 people have been killed, and hundreds injured, after a huge explosion in the center of Kabul on Wednesday morning, an attack that appears to be one of the bloodiest in recent years.

Relatives of Afghan victims mourn outside a hospital after a blast in Kabul.
Omar Sobhani / Reuters

Relatives of Afghan victims mourn outside a hospital after a blast in Kabul.

Warning

This image is graphic

Tap to reveal

Click to reveal
Omar Sobhani / Reuters
Omar Sobhani / Reuters

The area of the blast, near Zanbaq Square, was considered one of the safest in the Afghan capital. Many embassies, media offices and schools are located there.

Omar Sobhani / Reuters

Warning

This image is graphic

Tap to reveal

Click to reveal
Mohammad Ismail / Reuters

As many as 350 people have been wounded, according to Afghan officials, and local hospitals are asking for blood donations.

Warning

This image is graphic

Tap to reveal

Click to reveal
Mohammad Ismail / Reuters

Warning

This image is graphic

Tap to reveal

Click to reveal
Shah Marai / AFP / Getty Images

Warning

This image is graphic

Tap to reveal

Click to reveal
Wakil Kohsar / AFP / Getty Images

Residents said the force of the blast shattered windows up to a mile away.

Mohammad Ismail / Reuters

Warning

This image is graphic

Tap to reveal

Click to reveal
Shah Marai / AFP / Getty Images

No one has yet claimed responsibility for the attack. In an interview with Al Jazeera, a spokesperson for the Taliban denied they were behind it.

Warning

This image is graphic

Tap to reveal

Click to reveal
Mohammad Ismail / Reuters

Rachael Krishna is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.

Contact Rachael Krishna at rachael.krishna@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

