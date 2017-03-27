These Are The Iconic Images From The Anti-Corruption Protests In Russia

“There was a flower bed there and I stood on it to see where crowds end. Riot policemen demanded that we immediately got off the flower bed,” she said. “Everyone quickly got off; the last one to get down, a young man, got taken to the police van, his hands tied by the police. My mother was nearby, and asked the police: “Why did you grab him?” Then they grabbed my mother. And then my sister. They were all taken and I followed them, without even realizing that they were detaining me, too.

I would not say that I was rudely detained — they carried me neatly enough. I would even go with them myself, had they told me why they were arresting me. But I did not even have time to ask. Then they threw us into the police van. We were brought to the Cheryomushki district police department and here we are now. They’ve told us nothing and we don’t know when they’ll let us go.”