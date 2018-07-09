Hidden Flag / Via LOLA MullenLowe

Currently, displaying the pride flag in Russia can lead to fines and even arrest.

"When Gilbert Baker designed the rainbow flag in 1978, he did so to create a symbol and an icon for the LGTB community," the website says. "Unfortunately, 40 years later, there are still countries in which homosexuality is persecuted, sometimes even with jail sentences, and in which the rainbow flag is forbidden. Russia is one of these countries."