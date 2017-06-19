Teens Keep Stealing Each Other's Photos To Go Viral And It's Really Gotten Out Of Hand

Share On pinterest Share On pinterest

The @transformationfeed page has been around since late 2016, while @relationships.usa was created in early 2014.

@transformationfeed specializes in "transformation" memes, showing before-and-after photos of people growing up, losing weight, or changing their style. @relationships.usa posts aspirational relationship posts.

Both pages have millions of followers.