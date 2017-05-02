Sections

  1. Animals
  2. Audio
  3. Big Stories
  4. Books
  5. Business
  6. Buzz
  7. Celebrity
  8. Community
  9. Entertainment
  10. Food
  11. Geeky
  12. Health
  13. LGBT
  14. Life
  15. Music
  16. Nifty
  17. Parents
  18. Podcasts
  19. Politics
  20. Reader
  21. Rewind
  22. Science
  23. Shopping
  24. Sports
  25. Style
  26. Tech
  27. Travel
  28. Weddings
  29. World
World

Someone Documented All Cases Of Violence Against Women In A Month And The Results Are Horrifying

"I decided to do it because no one else would, not the media or the newspapers," the creator told BuzzFeed News.

Posted on
Rachael Krishna
Rachael Krishna
BuzzFeed News Reporter

A calendar showing the alarming number of cases of violence against women that happened in Argentina last month has gone viral on Twitter.

Me puso bastante mal hacer esto, pero es la única forma de visibilizar el horror. #NiUnaMenos
Ramiro @Ramastered

Me puso bastante mal hacer esto, pero es la única forma de visibilizar el horror. #NiUnaMenos

Reply Retweet Favorite

"I feel pretty bad doing this, but it's the only way to show this horror."

Ramiro, a 17-year-old from Buenos Aires, Argentina, created the calendar in early April in reaction to what he felt was a refusal by others to acknowledge Argentina's high femicide rates.

Actualizado: -Agregada María Adela, víctima de hoy -Agregadas Karina, Claudia y María Estela, víctimas que no conoc… https://t.co/aonpOPaz1T
Ramiro @Ramastered

Actualizado: -Agregada María Adela, víctima de hoy -Agregadas Karina, Claudia y María Estela, víctimas que no conoc… https://t.co/aonpOPaz1T

Reply Retweet Favorite

"Updated:

-Added María Adela, today's victim

-Aggregated Karina, Claudia and María Estela, victims I did not know."

"I decided to do it because no one else would, not the media or the newspapers," Ramiro told BuzzFeed News.

Actualizado: -Diseño nuevo ---> @juancalde_ -Agregadas Paulina y Cristina, víctimas del martes
Ramiro @Ramastered

Actualizado: -Diseño nuevo ---> @juancalde_ -Agregadas Paulina y Cristina, víctimas del martes

Reply Retweet Favorite

"Updated:

- New design, @juancalde_

- Added Paulina and Cristina, victims from Tuesday."

"They just have reported like three or four cases" he said. "The local media only cares about the girls who are from Buenos Aires."

.@juancalde_ Actualizado: -Agregadas María Esther y Alejandra Marcela, víctimas del 19 y del 20 respectivamente.
Ramiro @Ramastered

.@juancalde_ Actualizado: -Agregadas María Esther y Alejandra Marcela, víctimas del 19 y del 20 respectivamente.

Reply Retweet Favorite

The calendar includes the hashtag #NiUnaMenos, the Argentinian feminist movement which has been campaigning for an end to gender-based violence. The names included on the calendar are color coded by cases — missing (desaparecida), murdered (asesinada), abused (abusada), and murdered and abused (asesinada y abusada).

Actualizado: -Agregada Tamara, caso que no conocía -Agregada Silvia, víctima del 23 -Corregido el color de Marina
Ramiro @Ramastered

Actualizado: -Agregada Tamara, caso que no conocía -Agregada Silvia, víctima del 23 -Corregido el color de Marina

Reply Retweet Favorite

"Updated:

-Added Tamara, case I didn't know."

-Added Silvia, victim from the 23rd

-Corrected the color for Marina."

Ramiro said he set up google alerts to help him accurately connect dates and cases.

Actualizado: -Agregadas Tamara y Carmen -25 FEMICIDIOS EN 25 DÍAS DE ABRIL, vergüenza me da tener que decir eso.
Ramiro @Ramastered

Actualizado: -Agregadas Tamara y Carmen -25 FEMICIDIOS EN 25 DÍAS DE ABRIL, vergüenza me da tener que decir eso.

Reply Retweet Favorite

"Updated:

-Added Tamara and Carmen

-25 FEMALES IN 25 DAYS OF APRIL, shame I have to say that."

Throughout April, people shared Ramiro's calendar, expressing their horror at the numbers.

27 días 34 casos https://t.co/Fx7sKwUq7i
Male Narvay @LenaNarvay

27 días 34 casos https://t.co/Fx7sKwUq7i

Reply Retweet Favorite

"27 days 34 cases."

"People reacted with concern," Ramiro said. "Concern because no one appears to care about those femicides."

Fortísimo. https://t.co/dYDTiCY5OC
Florencia @fetcheves

Fortísimo. https://t.co/dYDTiCY5OC

Reply Retweet Favorite

"Loudly."

Ramiro said that he may make another calendar for May, but he hopes, "that this stops at the point where an update would not be needed anymore."

Todos tenemos hermanas, o hijas, o amigas, o sobrinas, nietas, novias, conocidas.... BASTA por diosss !
Laura Fernández @laufer4

Todos tenemos hermanas, o hijas, o amigas, o sobrinas, nietas, novias, conocidas.... BASTA por diosss !

Reply Retweet Favorite

"We all have sisters, or daughters, or friends, or nieces, granddaughters, girlfriends, acquaintances... ENOUGH for God's sake"

An estimated 220 cases of femicide took place Argentina last year.

Rachael Krishna is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.

Contact Rachael Krishna at rachael.krishna@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by

Connect With World