Russia’s Eurovision Entry Has Been Banned From Entering Ukraine
The move will prevent Yulia Samoilova from participating in the singing contest.
1. Ukraine has banned Russia’s entry for the 2017 Eurovision song contest, Yulia Samoilova, from entering the country for three years, because the contestant had previously visited Crimea
2. Olena Gitlyanska, a member of Ukraine’s security service, announced the decision on Wednesday via a Facebook post. She included photos of 27-year-old Samoilova at a concert in Crimea.
“The Security Service of Ukraine banned from entering Ukraine citizen of the Russian Federation Julia Samoilova for three years. The decision taken on the basis of the information on her violation of laws of Ukraine.”
Entering Crimea through Russia without passing through the border on the East of Ukraine, or gaining Ukrainian authority’s permission, is illegal under Ukrainian law.
4. The Russian ministry of foreign affairs told state-owned news agency RIA Novosti that the decision was, “cynical and inhuman.”
5. Russians on social media have had a mixed reaction to the news.
Чего добивается Украина? Самойлова так опасна для Киева? Надо лишить Украину права проведения Евровидения. #Евровидение2017— Владимир Джабаров (@VDzhabarov)
“What is Ukraine trying to achive here? Why Samoylova is so dangerous for Kiev? We should strip Ukraine from its rights to hold the Eurovision.”
6. Some have declared a boycott of the show, whilst others have said that Russia’s decision to send Samoilova, a wheelchair user, was a tactical move to cause controversy.
когда решили отправлять самойлову, сразу было понятно, что это провокационное решение— даӣс. (@kendootwit)
“It was clear from the beginning that it’s a provocation when they decided to send Samoilova.”
7. The contest is due to take place in Ukraine’s capital Kiev from May 11 to 13.
Юлии держаться. Свет на этом клином не сошелся. Я узнал, кто такая Юлия Самойлова. Все узнали. Уже хорошо!!!— Turtas (@Al_Shesta)
“To Yulia — hold on. The world doesn’t end on this. I now know who Yulia is. Everyone knows her. Good!”
8. The European Broadcasting Union gave BuzzFeed News the following statement on the ban:
“It has been confirmed to the EBU that the Ukrainian authorities have issued a travel ban on the Russian artist chosen for the Eurovision Song Contest, Julia Samoylova, as she has been judged to have contravened Ukrainian law by entering Crimea in order to perform.
We have to respect the local laws of the host country, however we are deeply disappointed in this decision as we feel it goes against both the spirit of the Contest, and the notion of inclusivity that lies at the heart of its values.
We will continue a dialogue with the Ukrainian authorities with the aim of ensuring that all artists can perform at the 62nd Eurovision Song Contest in Kyiv in May.”
- Travelers are concerned laptops will be stolen now that the US is banning electronic devices on cabins of some flights from the Middle East.
- Some Republican senators are urging caution in dismissing Trump's wiretapping claims, despite the FBI and NSA saying there's no evidence.
- A witness in a US case against the largest money laundering scheme in Russia mysteriously plunged from his apartment window.
- And a three-year-old stealing the pope's hat is pretty much the best thing you'll see today 😇