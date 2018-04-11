 back to top
BuzzFeed Videos Quizzes Tasty
More Caret down

A Farm Museum Started Tweeting About Memes And People Couldn't Believe It

"Look at this absolute unit."

Originally posted on
Updated on
Rachael Krishna
Rachael Krishna
BuzzFeed News Reporter

The Museum Of English Rural Life is a museum and archive in Reading, England, devoted to documenting the history of the English countryside and farming.

Wikipedia / Via commons.wikimedia.org

Usually, their Twitter is pretty chill, and just nice museum- orientated kind of tweets.

From shanties to superstition, the #sea has long been a lifeline for those living on the coast. Here is a photograph of the cockle fleet of fishing boats at Leigh-on-Sea from our Tarlton Collection. #FolkloreThursday https://t.co/PZWDp8ILeA
The Museum of English Rural Units @TheMERL

From shanties to superstition, the #sea has long been a lifeline for those living on the coast. Here is a photograph of the cockle fleet of fishing boats at Leigh-on-Sea from our Tarlton Collection. #FolkloreThursday https://t.co/PZWDp8ILeA

Reply Retweet Favorite

But last week, the account started posting a number of tweets that show an odd amount of knowledge about memes.

This is the ideal male body. You may not like it, but this is what peak peformance looks like.
The Museum of English Rural Units @TheMERL

This is the ideal male body. You may not like it, but this is what peak peformance looks like.

Reply Retweet Favorite
Advertisement

And they just kept going.

look at this absolute unit.
The Museum of English Rural Units @TheMERL

look at this absolute unit.

Reply Retweet Favorite
Should we now become an account that just tweets thick and fat animal photos and paintings
The Museum of English Rural Units @TheMERL

Should we now become an account that just tweets thick and fat animal photos and paintings

Reply Retweet Favorite
in awe at the size of this lad.
The Museum of English Rural Units @TheMERL

in awe at the size of this lad.

Reply Retweet Favorite
We made this handy guide to creating your own #AbsoluteUnit, we hope it is useful #givingback
The Museum of English Rural Units @TheMERL

We made this handy guide to creating your own #AbsoluteUnit, we hope it is useful #givingback

Reply Retweet Favorite
Advertisement

People loved it.

@TheMERL In awe at this specimen. A ram after my own heart.
Horniman Walrus @HornimanWalrus

@TheMERL In awe at this specimen. A ram after my own heart.

Reply Retweet Favorite
@TheMERL Great thread best thing have seen on Twitter in ages
www.charting.pro©️ @earnmoreeasy

@TheMERL Great thread best thing have seen on Twitter in ages

Reply Retweet Favorite
in ewe at the size of this lad https://t.co/zCDVySODUM
GT (good tweets) @granitetide

in ewe at the size of this lad https://t.co/zCDVySODUM

Reply Retweet Favorite

Maybe a bit too much.

Can everyone please stop retweeting our absolute unit please our social media person only has an old samsung s5 and it is melting, thank you. #haveathought
The Museum of English Rural Units @TheMERL

Can everyone please stop retweeting our absolute unit please our social media person only has an old samsung s5 and it is melting, thank you. #haveathought

Reply Retweet Favorite
Advertisement

So then they started rating farmyard animals.

Little pudges https://t.co/jcHd69gRVF
The Museum of English Rural Units @TheMERL

Little pudges https://t.co/jcHd69gRVF

Reply Retweet Favorite
that cockerel is absolutely quaking at the size of that lad https://t.co/jUUGttM58h
The Museum of English Rural Units @TheMERL

that cockerel is absolutely quaking at the size of that lad https://t.co/jUUGttM58h

Reply Retweet Favorite
Everyone please send us in your units by freepost or Twitter or just bring them along, we have a garden https://t.co/PVxn7lJoKQ
The Museum of English Rural Units @TheMERL

Everyone please send us in your units by freepost or Twitter or just bring them along, we have a garden https://t.co/PVxn7lJoKQ

Reply Retweet Favorite

The person behind the tweets, 27-year-old Adam Koszary, a Digital Project Manager, told BuzzFeed News that the tweets were part of a new strategy for the museum and that he was a fan of memes generally.

"It's something we've planned for a while, and we just put it into action."

Advertisement

He said that they'd been surprised by the reaction to the tweet, and guessed that people hadn't really expected a museum's Twitter account to be funny.

Our curator has this to say
The Museum of English Rural Units @TheMERL

Our curator has this to say

Reply Retweet Favorite

But that they definitely were going to keep tweeting memes going forward.

Get more sheep content, they said.
The Museum of English Rural Units @TheMERL

Get more sheep content, they said.

Reply Retweet Favorite

And that despite the popularity of the sheep tweets, Koszary's favourite tweet was the pig one.

Twitter: @AdamKoszary

Shout-out to the MERL.

yes we're enjoying the articles about our absolute unit where journalist are low-key implying they're surprised an account about English rural life is anything but the most boring, turdish twitter account you could follow
The Museum of English Rural Units @TheMERL

yes we're enjoying the articles about our absolute unit where journalist are low-key implying they're surprised an account about English rural life is anything but the most boring, turdish twitter account you could follow

Reply Retweet Favorite

Rachael Krishna is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.

Contact Rachael Krishna at rachael.krishna@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Advertisement

Connect With UKNews

Advertisement
Promoted
Promoted by
Get the BuzzFeed App Get the BuzzFeed App