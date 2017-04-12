People Have Discovered The Perfect Way To Mess With Your Cat

On Monday, Twitter user Danielle Matheson tweeted out an exchange she said she'd had with her mother.
Matheson's mother had discovered a trick on the internet. She was told if she put a square on the floor, her cat would get into it.
It totally worked!
Matheson's mothers text inspired others to try out the trick on their own cats.
It worked super well for a lot of cats.
Others struggled a bit.
~Surprisingly~ some cats refused to cooperate.
But it seemed to work on humans.
According to actual science, cats probably get into the shapes because it looks like a new territory, and they want to explore.
But whatever the reason is for the special relationship between cats and squares.
One thing is for certain.
This is a very blessed Twitter thread.
🐱💖 🔲
