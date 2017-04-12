Sections

People Have Discovered The Perfect Way To Mess With Your Cat

Just in case you don't know, this is genius.

Posted on
Rachael Krishna
Rachael Krishna
BuzzFeed News Reporter

On Monday, Twitter user Danielle Matheson tweeted out an exchange she said she'd had with her mother.

Twitter: @prograpslady

Matheson's mother had discovered a trick on the internet. She was told if she put a square on the floor, her cat would get into it.

Twitter: @prograpslady

It totally worked!

Twitter: @prograpslady

Matheson's mothers text inspired others to try out the trick on their own cats.

@prograpslady True
Erin Bahrenfuss @ebarnz7

@prograpslady True

Reply Retweet Favorite
@prograpslady #nationalpetday
lily @istalklouis

@prograpslady #nationalpetday

Reply Retweet Favorite

It worked super well for a lot of cats.

@prograpslady I am so mad this just happened
Ryan Nemeth @HotYoungBriley

@prograpslady I am so mad this just happened

Reply Retweet Favorite
@prograpslady
steph @stephseifert1

@prograpslady

Reply Retweet Favorite

Others struggled a bit.

@UzumakiDay @prograpslady @dxsolate @dvniicvke @SenorBathroom I WAS WRONG I WAS SO WRONG
Quasitonio @Tonio_vibes

@UzumakiDay @prograpslady @dxsolate @dvniicvke @SenorBathroom I WAS WRONG I WAS SO WRONG

Reply Retweet Favorite
@prograpslady I need a bigger box
Neil Adams @Neilbot2525

@prograpslady I need a bigger box

Reply Retweet Favorite

~Surprisingly~ some cats refused to cooperate.

@prograpslady
Anne Helm @SeeroiberJenny

@prograpslady "Nope! I will not fall for you Pinterest."

Reply Retweet Favorite
@prograpslady Either cat or square is defective.
Lost Limey 🇬🇧🇪🇺 @lost_limey

@prograpslady Either cat or square is defective.

Reply Retweet Favorite

But it seemed to work on humans.

@prograpslady Update: it works
Mother Goose @bbrumfiel13

@prograpslady Update: it works

Reply Retweet Favorite

According to actual science, cats probably get into the shapes because it looks like a new territory, and they want to explore.

@prograpslady Success!
dc! @dcramps

@prograpslady Success!

Reply Retweet Favorite

But whatever the reason is for the special relationship between cats and squares.

@prograpslady it tru
ek @ekdouros

@prograpslady it tru

Reply Retweet Favorite

One thing is for certain.

@prograpslady
Nature Boy @Lizzy_Hampton

@prograpslady

Reply Retweet Favorite

This is a very blessed Twitter thread.

@prograpslady
Ryan Nemeth @HotYoungBriley

@prograpslady

Reply Retweet Favorite

🐱💖 🔲

@Jyngerbread @prograpslady @thathalf_blood Does a luggage count??
Humberto Lopez E @eespitia14

@Jyngerbread @prograpslady @thathalf_blood Does a luggage count??

Reply Retweet Favorite

Rachael Krishna is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.

Contact Rachael Krishna at rachael.krishna@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

