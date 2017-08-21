People Want To Know Why Asian Characters All Have The Same Hairstyle

Last week, Anne Shi shared an observation about "rebellious" East Asian characters to her Twitter page.
Shi broke down the trope, saying it appears writers use the "Asian hair streak" to differentiate between demure and "edgy" Asian women.
The "Asian hair streak" isn't a new concept – the wiki TV Tropes has a whole section on it, and there have been quite a few Tumblr posts discussing the topic.
Since Shi shared her take on the trope, her tweet has been retweeted over 5,000 times. Some people noted that the hairstyle might be the result of Asian women characters being written by non-Asian women.
Others felt the thread cut *super* deep.
Some people offered examples of TV shows which subvert the trope.
Shi told BuzzFeed News she doesn't think that, fundamentally, the "purple hair" itself matters, but what it represents.
"The designers pigeon-hole the Asian or East Asian girl into one extreme or the other," she said. "The demure, gentle, subservient Asian housewife or the rebellious girl."
Shi said she hoped the thread would make some people think before they wrote stereotpical Asian characters.
Rachael Krishna is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.
Contact Rachael Krishna at rachael.krishna@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.