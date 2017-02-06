Get Our News App
World

People Think This Humans Of New York Story Shows Why Abortion Should Be Legalized Everywhere

“So this never has to happen.”

Rachael Krishna
BuzzFeed News Reporter

1. Humans of New York is currently in Buenos Aries, Argentina, sharing stories from the city’s residents.

instagram.com

2. This weekend, the project shared a photo along with a story about one woman’s experience of an illegal abortion.

instagram.com

Access to abortion in Argentina remains illegal except in extreme cases.

3. The caption reads:

I didn’t want to be a mother. I was eighteen. We weren’t in love. I had goals I wanted to accomplish. So I made the hardest decision of my life. It’s not legal here. So I researched it on the Internet. I did it myself. In my room. If things had gone wrong, I could have died. Seeing it come out of me was the worst moment of my life. And I couldn’t tell anyone. Not even my parents. So I carried the secret with me. I felt like this thing was always in my chest, but it was stuck there. All day I’d act normal. Then at night I’d go to my room and cry.” Buenos Aires, Argentina

In the comments on the post, many people said that the woman's story has moved them, and was one of the reasons they attended recent Women's Marches.

View this image ›

instagram.com

Others have said it shows why abortion needs to be legalized.

View this image ›

Facebook: pg

6. The post has also been shared across social media, gaining hundreds of thousands of retweets on Twitter.

THIS is why we fight for safe, legal abortions. So this never has to happen.

— Rachel Nix (@r_nixie)

7. While the story has divided some users, the tale has empowered many others.

Reading the comments on this thread & it disgusts me how ignorant and insensitive so many people are https://t.co/etaBMtq5Q4

— flex lex ◡̈ (@alexandra__cari)

hard to read, but worth it https://t.co/HNK2lDP1oi

— chris erdman (@ccerdman)

Rachael Krishna is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.
Contact Rachael Krishna at rachael.krishna@buzzfeed.com.
