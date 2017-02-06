People Think This Humans Of New York Story Shows Why Abortion Should Be Legalized Everywhere
“So this never has to happen.”
1. Humans of New York is currently in Buenos Aries, Argentina, sharing stories from the city’s residents.
2. This weekend, the project shared a photo along with a story about one woman’s experience of an illegal abortion.
Access to abortion in Argentina remains illegal except in extreme cases.
3. The caption reads:
I didn’t want to be a mother. I was eighteen. We weren’t in love. I had goals I wanted to accomplish. So I made the hardest decision of my life. It’s not legal here. So I researched it on the Internet. I did it myself. In my room. If things had gone wrong, I could have died. Seeing it come out of me was the worst moment of my life. And I couldn’t tell anyone. Not even my parents. So I carried the secret with me. I felt like this thing was always in my chest, but it was stuck there. All day I’d act normal. Then at night I’d go to my room and cry.” Buenos Aires, Argentina
4. In the comments on the post, many people said that the woman’s story has moved them, and was one of the reasons they attended recent Women’s Marches.
5. Others have said it shows why abortion needs to be legalized.
6. The post has also been shared across social media, gaining hundreds of thousands of retweets on Twitter.
7. While the story has divided some users, the tale has empowered many others.
