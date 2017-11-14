 back to top
People Should Never Have Been Allowed To Build Pets On "The Sims 4"

Dear God, what are you all doing.

Rachael Krishna
Rachael Krishna
On Friday, The Sims 4 introduced the ability to build cats and dogs as part of an expansion pack.

Of course this idea in principle is totally cute and very wholesome. The game even donates to animals charities.

You create. We donate. #Sims4Paws🐾🐾 kicks off today! Learn about our partnership with @SPCAINT and how to play alon… https://t.co/r8VaUKleOU
The Sims @TheSims

You create. We donate. #Sims4Paws🐾🐾 kicks off today! Learn about our partnership with @SPCAINT and how to play alon… https://t.co/r8VaUKleOU

And yeah, some people did make some super cute pets.

My sis made another cute exotic pet! :D #redpanda #TS4CatsAndDogs
Sims Online @Sims_Online

My sis made another cute exotic pet! :D #redpanda #TS4CatsAndDogs

THIS IS SOCKS OUR KITTY WE ADOPTED IN THE SIMS 4 😺
Cayzi •◡• @CayziCub

THIS IS SOCKS OUR KITTY WE ADOPTED IN THE SIMS 4 😺

And some were weird but creative.

Sims 4 cats and dogs has been out for less than an hour, so naturally the first thing I did was paint vincent van d… https://t.co/cCfJcLs4FM
Molini @Molini_yt

Sims 4 cats and dogs has been out for less than an hour, so naturally the first thing I did was paint vincent van d… https://t.co/cCfJcLs4FM

But mostly, it just proves that people should never have been allowed this power.

Sims 4 is good
Nigel Genders @Coregan

Sims 4 is good

Bought Sims 4 Cats and Dogs. Now I have a dog that looks like the bun. I love him.
kelsey 👵 @ohheyhihello

Bought Sims 4 Cats and Dogs. Now I have a dog that looks like the bun. I love him.

My review of The Sims 4 Cats &amp; Dogs pack is now online! Feast your eyes on such magnificent creatures as Greyhound… https://t.co/5QsVBoyTQ4
Lazy Game Reviews @lazygamereviews

My review of The Sims 4 Cats &amp; Dogs pack is now online! Feast your eyes on such magnificent creatures as Greyhound… https://t.co/5QsVBoyTQ4

What the hell.

Guys I got sims 4 cats and dogs...
🦖 hats 🦕 @Hattiethepirate

Guys I got sims 4 cats and dogs...

1 in 100 Cats are Demon Cats. This one has a code for The Sims 4 Cats and Dogs to giveaway! Follow &amp; RT to enter! G… https://t.co/xbkzOnuoeL
Dylan (8Bit) @EightBitDylan

1 in 100 Cats are Demon Cats. This one has a code for The Sims 4 Cats and Dogs to giveaway! Follow &amp; RT to enter! G… https://t.co/xbkzOnuoeL

No.

We're all monsters.

just chopping my cat in sims 4, no big deal
duet 🎁 @duetlol

just chopping my cat in sims 4, no big deal

