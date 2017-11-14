People Should Never Have Been Allowed To Build Pets On "The Sims 4"

On Friday, The Sims 4 introduced the ability to build cats and dogs as part of an expansion pack.
Of course this idea in principle is totally cute and very wholesome. The game even donates to animals charities.
And yeah, some people did make some super cute pets.
And some were weird but creative.
But mostly, it just proves that people should never have been allowed this power.
What the hell.
No.
We're all monsters.
