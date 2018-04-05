 back to top
BuzzFeed Videos Quizzes Tasty
More Caret down

People Love This Chef Telling Gordon Ramsay He Can't Cook Thai Food

He Chef Ramsay-ed Chef Ramsay.

Posted on
Rachael Krishna
Rachael Krishna
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay has gained a reputation via his Twitter account for knowing what is good for and what is just awful.

Twitter: @GordonRamsay
Twitter: @GordonRamsay
Twitter: @GordonRamsay
Advertisement

However over the past few days, an old clip of Ramsay getting some harsh criticism for his cooking has spread around Twitter.

YALL IM CRYINGGGGGGGGGG
Sydnee Williams @sydneeW_

YALL IM CRYINGGGGGGGGGG

Reply Retweet Favorite

The clip is taken from season 5 of his TV show The F Word, released in 2009. In the clip, Ramsay visits a Thai temple in London to cook for Buddhist Monks. You can watch the full clip below.

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

Before going to the temple, Ramsay meets with a Thai restaurant chef called Chang to get some guidance.

youtube.com

After learning a dish, Ramsay cooks his own "quick and easy" version of Pad Thai.

youtube.com
Advertisement

Initially, Chef Chang seems happy with Ramsay's process.

youtube.com

But then he tries the Pad Thai.

youtube.com

And it all goes wrong.

youtube.com

"This is not Pad Thai."

youtube.com
Advertisement

After being shared on Twitter, people started turning the video into a meme.

@sydneeW_ @jrae97 You can tell he didn't even know where to begin with Gordon Ramsay
flying nimbus @OldManDes

@sydneeW_ @jrae97 You can tell he didn't even know where to begin with Gordon Ramsay

Reply Retweet Favorite
THIS DUDE JUST OWNED GORDON RAMSAY I CANT FUCKING BREATHE
DM PUNK @TACOSONTHELOW

THIS DUDE JUST OWNED GORDON RAMSAY I CANT FUCKING BREATHE

Reply Retweet Favorite
When Ramsey meets himself but the Asian version 😂😂😂 https://t.co/PkCG1storQ
§murf Parker @IsmethakaSmurf

When Ramsey meets himself but the Asian version 😂😂😂 https://t.co/PkCG1storQ

Reply Retweet Favorite

And basically just dragged white chefs for their ignorance of non-western food.

He looked at him with the FULL ANGST of colonial past &amp; present 😂😂😂 https://t.co/UNYgM1uFQD
Durags &amp; Dialectics @Hood_Biologist

He looked at him with the FULL ANGST of colonial past &amp; present 😂😂😂 https://t.co/UNYgM1uFQD

Reply Retweet Favorite
Advertisement
When you taste your traditional dish after the colonisers have gentrified it
This Woman @KingThandie

When you taste your traditional dish after the colonisers have gentrified it

Reply Retweet Favorite
Let’s take this frame by frame 1. - Chef in the back looking like “you gon try this yt boys food fr?” 2. - The face he made after the food hit his tastebuds 😭 3. - How was the food? “HUH?!” 🤣 4. - Chef in the back turned away like “oh he bout to ROAST yo ass” https://t.co/2N8rDh1ion
Marvelous Marvin The Modern Marvel @SimplyDop3

Let’s take this frame by frame 1. - Chef in the back looking like “you gon try this yt boys food fr?” 2. - The face he made after the food hit his tastebuds 😭 3. - How was the food? “HUH?!” 🤣 4. - Chef in the back turned away like “oh he bout to ROAST yo ass” https://t.co/2N8rDh1ion

Reply Retweet Favorite

People also brought up the time Ramsay was taught how to cook Beef Rendang by a similarly critical Malay cook.

i love how in all of gordon ramsay’s entire career on television the ONLY two times he was bossed around was by a thai uncle &amp; a malaysian auntie 😂😂😂 https://t.co/3wSNTaPK5O
siham @PsighYam

i love how in all of gordon ramsay’s entire career on television the ONLY two times he was bossed around was by a thai uncle &amp; a malaysian auntie 😂😂😂 https://t.co/3wSNTaPK5O

Reply Retweet Favorite

Maybe Ramsay should try making Chicken Rendang.

BuzzFeed News has reached out to Ramsay to see if he has any thoughts on his Pad Thai attempt.

Rachael Krishna is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.

Contact Rachael Krishna at rachael.krishna@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Advertisement

Connect With UKNews

Advertisement
Promoted
Promoted by
Get the BuzzFeed App Get the BuzzFeed App