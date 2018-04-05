People Love This Chef Telling Gordon Ramsay He Can't Cook Thai Food

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay has gained a reputation via his Twitter account for knowing what is good for and what is just awful.
However over the past few days, an old clip of Ramsay getting some harsh criticism for his cooking has spread around Twitter.
The clip is taken from season 5 of his TV show The F Word, released in 2009. In the clip, Ramsay visits a Thai temple in London to cook for Buddhist Monks. You can watch the full clip below.
Before going to the temple, Ramsay meets with a Thai restaurant chef called Chang to get some guidance.
After learning a dish, Ramsay cooks his own "quick and easy" version of Pad Thai.
Initially, Chef Chang seems happy with Ramsay's process.
But then he tries the Pad Thai.
And it all goes wrong.
"This is not Pad Thai."
After being shared on Twitter, people started turning the video into a meme.
And basically just dragged white chefs for their ignorance of non-western food.
People also brought up the time Ramsay was taught how to cook Beef Rendang by a similarly critical Malay cook.
BuzzFeed News has reached out to Ramsay to see if he has any thoughts on his Pad Thai attempt.
