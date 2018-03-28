People Are Tweeting #IBelieveHer Following The Acquittal Of Two Rugby Players Accused Of Rape

Charles Mcquillan / Getty Images

A friend of the Ulster stars, Blane McIlroy, was found not guilty of exposure, while a second friend, Rory Harrison, was found not guilty of perverting the course of justice and withholding information.

During the trial, which began in January at Belfast crown court, jurors heard evidence from all four men and the alleged victim, who was 19 when the alleged incident took place.

The woman testified that she had gone to a nightclub in Belfast before going back to a party at Jackson's home. She shared consensual kissing with Jackson in a bedroom but claimed she asked to stop when he tried to remove her clothes and left the bedroom.

When she returned to retrieve her bag, she claimed, she was raped by Jackson, and then also claimed that she was then forced to perform a sex act on Olding, who entered the room later.

She said when McIlroy then entered the room naked, she fled the home, before returning to find her phone. It was then that she was claimed she approached by Harrison, who according to her, asked if she was ok and took her home.

Following the alleged incident, the woman attended a sexual assault referral center. In evidence given at the trial, a doctor for the clinic said she presented genital injuries, but they could not say what had caused the injuries.

The defence argued that the woman made false rape allegations because she regretted having group sex with the men and feared it may have been documented and would appear on social media.

Olding said that when he entered the room, the woman invited him to stay. Harrison told the jury he did not try and cover up the woman, and that, "Patrick Jackson is the last person in the world who would rape someone."

They denied allegations that they met the next day to decide how to cover up what happened.

The woman contacted Harrison following the alleged incident, saying in a text, "what happened last night was not consensual", Harrison told the jury he did not pass this on to Jackson as he did not believe what she said.