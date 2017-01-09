German Media Says This Story About A Mob Setting Fire To A Church On New Year’s Eve Is Fake
Breitbart released a statement saying they stand by their story and their editor said that calling their story “fake” is an example of “fake ‘fake news’”.
1. Last week, Breitbart published a piece titled, “Revealed: 1,000-Man Mob Attack Police, Set Germany’s Oldest Church Alight on New Year’s Eve.”
The Breitbart article says that, on New Years Eve, the German city of Dortmund saw a crowd of “more than 1,000 men” gather, launch fireworks at the police, and set fire to the roof of St Reinold’s church, which is claimed in the article to be the oldest in Germany.
This was, according to Breitbart, one of a number of incidents that night, including civilians and police officers being attacked with fireworks, groups of “young men from North Africa” intimidating crowds, and a group of Syrians gathering and chanting “Allahu Akbar” in celebration of a cease fire in their country.
3. The story received a considerable reaction on social media, with it being shared nearly 17,000 times on Facebook.
4. Many sharing the piece focused on the size of the mob, nationality, and the apparent attack on the church.
5. Breitbart heavily cited Ruhr Nachrichten in their initial article, including using a video from one of their reporters as evidence of claims that large groups of men were chanting “Allahu Akbar”.
#Silvester in #Dortmund: Syrer feiern den Waffenstillstand in ihrem Land.— Peter Bandermann (@RN_Bandermann)
The caption on the original video actually said, “Syrians celebrate the truce in their country.”
Since the publication of the article, both German authorities and local publication Ruhr Nachrichten that Breitbart aggregated from have dismissed Breitbart’s account of the night as “fake news.”
In an article titled “Police react to ‘Fake News’ on Dortmund’s New Year’s Eve”, Ruhr Nachrichten reports that Breitbart “distorted” their original article, exaggerating events of the night.
According to Ruhr Nachrichten stray fireworks did hit the St Reinold’s during the evening, but the church’s roof was not alight. A spokesperson for the church told reportes that there is no proof that the firework “was intentionally fired.”
Also, it’s not the oldest church in Germany.
6. Ruhr Nachrichten’s article also references a statement issued by Dortmund’s police department about the evening, as well, calling it “rather average to quiet” night for the force.
Authorities told Ruhr Nachrichten that there were nothing out of the ordinary was reported that evening.
The statement also said that incidents on New Year’s Eve 2016 were down comparatively from the previous year.
7. BuzzFeed News has reached out to Breitbart for comment.
Breitbart issued a correction in their article regarding the age of St Reinold’s, but said they “stand by all other substantive facts in this article.”
Breitbart London Editor in Cheif Raheem Kassam also wrote a piece on the criticism, deeming it “fake ‘fake news’”.
- "La La Land" took home seven awards on Sunday night. The movie is now the most awarded film in Golden Globe history 🙌
- Tracee Ellis Ross made history as the first black woman to win a Golden Globe for Best Actress in a TV Comedy or Musical in 35 years 👏
- At least 15 people have been arrested over the Paris robbery of Kim Kardashian West in October, French media report.
- There's a tube strike In London and ~clearly~ everyone has lost their chill 🚊 😱