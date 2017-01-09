German Media Says This Story About A Mob Setting Fire To A Church On New Year’s Eve Is Fake

This was, according to Breitbart , one of a number of incidents that night, including civilians and police officers being attacked with fireworks, groups of “young men from North Africa” intimidating crowds, and a group of Syrians gathering and chanting “Allahu Akbar” in celebration of a cease fire in their country.

The Breitbart article says that, on New Years Eve, the German city of Dortmund saw a crowd of “more than 1,000 men” gather, launch fireworks at the police, and set fire to the roof of St Reinold’s church, which is claimed in the article to be the oldest in Germany.

5. Breitbart heavily cited Ruhr Nachrichten in their initial article, including using a video from one of their reporters as evidence of claims that large groups of men were chanting “Allahu Akbar”.

#Silvester in #Dortmund: Syrer feiern den Waffenstillstand in ihrem Land. — Peter Bandermann (@RN_Bandermann)

The caption on the original video actually said, “Syrians celebrate the truce in their country.”

Since the publication of the article, both German authorities and local publication Ruhr Nachrichten that Breitbart aggregated from have dismissed Breitbart’s account of the night as “fake news.”

In an article titled “Police react to ‘Fake News’ on Dortmund’s New Year’s Eve”, Ruhr Nachrichten reports that Breitbart “distorted” their original article, exaggerating events of the night.

According to Ruhr Nachrichten stray fireworks did hit the St Reinold’s during the evening, but the church’s roof was not alight. A spokesperson for the church told reportes that there is no proof that the firework “was intentionally fired.”

Also, it’s not the oldest church in Germany.

