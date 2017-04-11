This TV Show Asked Men To Guess Whether A Woman Was Fat Or Pregnant

Neem Je Zwemspullen Mee, which translates to "Bring Your Bathing Suit," is a new celebrity game show on Dutch TV channel NPO 3.

“New program on NPO 3. Here four men have to guess whether this woman fat or is pregnant. Fun. Really fun."

On Sunday, the first episode of the series featured a section called "Fat or Pregnant?". A woman stood in front of the teams, and they were asked to guess if she was fat or pregnant.

For everyone thinking The Netherlands is great. We reached a new low yesterday night. National TV game show: "is sh… https://t.co/0UzFYUZK4x

Welcome to the Netherlands, where we apparently have a tv show where men guess if a woman's fat or pregnant. I fuck… https://t.co/9v6K85hgwC

The show also featured a section in which panelists guessed if a woman's breasts were real or fake.

"So Kro-Ncrv has a show in which four men for the lolz stare for minutes at a woman's breasts to determine whether they are real or fake. Classy."

"'Are they real?'' 'Is she fat or pregnant?' New tasteful show of public service broadcasting #npo3 #njzm"

The section immediately caused controversy, with people expressing their outrage that the section was allowed to be broadcast.

"There is now a program on NPO 3 in which men have to guess if a woman is fat or is pregnant. #UsingMyTaxCents"

"A woman is placed on a block and the question 'fat or pregnant?' is asked. WTF."

"And the game Fat or pregnant?, in which the men judge whether a women on a rotating platform is fat or pregnant and breasts are judged on authenticity, is downright embarrassing."

A Twitter user pointed out that this wasn't the first time the show had caused controversy. During its pilot last year, there was a game in which players guessed if someone was Chinese or Japanese.

The controversy got worse when POW!, a production company that also works with NPO 3, re-created the “Fat or Pregnant?” skit on as a man-on-the-street segment.

Kro-Ncrv, the production company behind the show, released a statement , saying it was intending to show "how you can go wrong if someone evaluates his or her appearance."

"In this round, there are different prejudices like: is he a criminal or business man? is he Dutch or a German, etc," it said. "Through these satirical settings, we laugh off all forms of prejudices."

It also said there had been no reaction to the pilot prior to this, which has been online for almost a year. According to the statement, the show was developed by "3Lab, the place at NPO 3 where young artists can experiment with programs for young audiences."

Because the pilot was popular online, the statement said, a TV series was commissioned.