Inside The Totally Insane And Sort Of Successful Fan Campaign To Bring Back "Sense8"

During its run, the show gained a strong fanbase thanks to a diverse cast, and plots that dipped into politics, civil rights, and religion.

"Lito is such a good actor that he interpreted my reaction to knowing that Sense8 was canceled before I even knew."

In the weeks since the show's cancellation, groups of fans began devising organized, long-term plans to get the show back on air.

Pretty much ever since the show ended, the first reply to most of Netflix's tweets was about Sense8 .

Netflix seemed to struggle with the constant attention. Two weeks after the show was canceled, the streaming service's main Twitter account replied to a group of fans, apologizing and saying the cancellation of the show was due to funding.

The group is made up of Sense8 fans from around the world, who all contribute and manage the account.

"In the aftermath of the cancelation, our role in all of this was that we wanted to organize our efforts a little bit," they said. "We have fans all over social media and all over the world – Reddit, Facebook, Tumblr, Instagram and Twitter. So we created one main account in order to focus our efforts and to get the word out on campaigns that we as a fandom are working on."

A representative for Global Cluster told BuzzFeed News about the wide range of techniques used by fans to spread awareness of the show.

Along with hashtags and tweets, Global Cluster confirmed that fans have been encouraged to send flip-flops to Netflix — a reference to a scene in the show.

"We have such a passion for this show, that it might come across as overbearing to some people," they said. "But doesn’t that show what an impact this series has had on so many people?"

When asked if they feel that the campaign has been intense, the representative for the group said that fans of the show have been let down throughout its life span, and that their frustration is therefore valid.

"The only reason people FOUND the show is through its active online fan base," they said. "They financed a show that costs $11 million an episode and never promoted it to any visible degree. The show was canceled 27 days after the season was released, resulting in very little time for people to actually watch the show. For a show so heavily rooted in LGBTQIA issues, they never brought the cast to LGBTQ events AND canceled the show the first day of Pride month. So we believe any frustration with Netflix is valid."

Prior to the announcement of the show's special, the group said it did not see an end to its campaign.

"The Wachowskis and J. Michael Straczynski conceptualized this show for ten years. If they dedicated that long of a period of their lives to this show, then we're willing to fight for as long as it will take," the representative said.