The Second Royal Wedding Was Very, Very Gusty And British

On Friday, Princess Eugenie married Jack Brooksbank in a ceremony at St George's Chapel, Windsor.
Of course, this being an autumn wedding, and with Storm Callum currently crossing through Britain, it was a tad windy.
OK, it was gusts-of-60-mph windy.
It was super windy.
Numerous fascinators, hats, and blow-drys fell victim.
So much so that every guest opted for the traditional wedding pose, “hand stuck to hat.”
A couple trees fell over.
And it almost even swept away the bridesmaids and page boys.
Of course, viewers enjoyed every minute of it.
It was all just very British.
