The Second Royal Wedding Was Very, Very Gusty And British

Royal Wedding Part Two: Windy Boogaloo.

On Friday, Princess Eugenie married Jack Brooksbank in a ceremony at St George's Chapel, Windsor.

Andrew Matthews / AFP / Getty Images

Of course, this being an autumn wedding, and with Storm Callum currently crossing through Britain, it was a tad windy.

OK, it was gusts-of-60-mph windy.

Pool / Reuters
Adrian Dennis / AFP / Getty Images
Aaron Chown / AFP / Getty Images

It was super windy.

Adrian Dennis / AFP / Getty Images
Wpa Pool / Getty Images
Numerous fascinators, hats, and blow-drys fell victim.

Pool / Reuters
Dan Kitwood / Getty Images
Wpa Pool / Getty Images

So much so that every guest opted for the traditional wedding pose, “hand stuck to hat.”

Wpa Pool / Getty Images
Wpa Pool / Getty Images
Wpa Pool / Getty Images

A couple trees fell over.

Toby Melville / AFP / Getty Images

And it almost even swept away the bridesmaids and page boys.

Victoria Jones / AFP / Getty Images
Victoria Jones / AFP / Getty Images

Of course, viewers enjoyed every minute of it.

It was all just very British.

Rachael Krishna is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.

Contact Rachael Krishna at rachael.krishna@buzzfeed.com.

