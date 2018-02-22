 back to top
Gucci Is Being Accused Of Appropriating Sikh Turbans

The show also featured models wearing items that looked like hijabs and pagodas.

Posted on
Rachael Krishna
Rachael Krishna
BuzzFeed News Reporter

On Wedneday, Gucci staged their Milan Fashion Week Show.

Filippo Monteforte / AFP / Getty Images

Following the show, a number of publications picked up on what they described as "strange" and "nightmarish" elements to the show, particularly models carrying replicas of their own heads down the runway.

Filippo Monteforte / AFP / Getty Images
However, on social media, a number of people pointed out that models had walked the runway wearing turbans or dastars.

This is unacceptable and offensive @gucci. Wearing another religions article of faith is not fashion, its appropria… https://t.co/aQOrD0I06u
Gurpy Colors o(:) @gurpycolors

A number of people called out the brand for choosing to but a turban on a white model, rather than hiring Sikh models.

so instead of hiring a sikh model they just put a TURBAN on a white boy??? WTF GUCCI
nisha @trilogyalbums

Thanks @gucci for entirely appropriating my religion. Ffs, I’m pretty sure you could have found a Sikh model to wea… https://t.co/LA3P3vNLIk
Maninder Sachdeva @thisismani_

Actor Avan Jogia, who walked in Dolce and Gabbana's Milan show last year, called out the decision, saying it was, "not a good look."

Yo.. @gucci ... I mess with you guys... but this isn't a good look for you... could you not find a brown model?
Avan Jogia @AvanJogia

However, others said that this wasn't about hiring diverse models, but respecting religious dress.

It’s not even about finding a brown model, turban is seen as a crown, symbol of respect and dignity for the Sikhs,… https://t.co/nmZJtTu2kv
Amitoj Rai @RaiAmitoj

Wow.....seriously @gucci ? Not one of you thought “hey maybe we should pass on the Sikh turban as an accessory?” https://t.co/fv6wU9iCyU
Anu @anumationart

a turban is not a fashion accessory. @gucci https://t.co/6WvfsG6s9Y
vivlin @vxvlxn

People pointed out that there have been numerous cases of Sikhs being attacked for wearing a turban or expressing their religion.

how is it that a turban can be a hot new accessory for white @gucci models but when a brown man wears one he's a ta… https://t.co/zLWR0C1RPh
leo kalyan @leokalyan

@MaxiVitelleschi @desiavan @AvanJogia @gucci @HIMANSHU Hundreds and thousands of Sikhs were de-scalped and killed f… https://t.co/FWxbq2ODAm
Ajit Singh Juss @NihangAjitSingh

The show also featured a white model wearing what appeared to be a hijab and niqab.

What I wanna know is who at @gucci thought this was okay. You really had to go and appropriate cultural and religio… https://t.co/KtoB6mnsrY
thank you Jonghyun 🎗 @sapnainthecity

And some have pointed out a hat which seems to resemble a pagoda.

"Goth asian temple, but for your head" @gucci fall show is gucci af
Sophie Chou @mpetitchou

BuzzFeed News has reached out to Gucci for comment.

Rachael Krishna is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.

Contact Rachael Krishna at rachael.krishna@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

