Two Brooklyn Nine-Nine Actors Basically Confirmed This Ship And People Are Losing It

If you've spent any time on the internet you'd have noticed that people really like Brooklyn Nine-Nine, especially characters Gina Linetti and Rosa Diaz. And a load of people want them to date. Their ship is called Dianetti and it's super cute. On Sunday, a fan of the ship tweeted Chelsea Peretti the actor who plays Linetti, asking if she could confirm that Linetti and Diaz are lovers. yasmine peralta @brookIn99 @chelseaperetti can you confirm the fact that Gina and Rosa are lovers? 05:37 PM - 03 Sep 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite Peretti gave the right answer. Chelsea Peretti @chelseaperetti yeah https://t.co/t3TOKbpXPd 05:38 PM - 03 Sep 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite And Stephanie Beatriz, who plays Diaz, confirmed. Stephanie Beatriz @iamstephbeatz @chelseaperetti Finally the truth is out 11:15 PM - 04 Sep 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite People lost it. ℓιι ʟᴏᴠᴇs ͏ℓυcү @curiouslyhale @chelseaperetti my skin is clear my crops have flourished i have 20/20 vision 05:44 PM - 03 Sep 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite regina decker @SHIPPL0MEZ @chelseaperetti 06:08 PM - 03 Sep 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite This totally makes it cannon. i love girls. @adamparrush STEPHANIE BEATRIZ AND CHELSEA PERETTI BOTH WANT ROSA/GINA GIVE IT TO US @Brooklyn99FOX 12:20 AM - 05 Sep 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite (Okay, maybe not, but they *did* acknowledge it.) lou @pIantboys we all deserve this!!!! <3 ft actual comments made by @iamstephbeatz & @chelseaperetti 06:46 PM - 04 Sep 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite yasmine peralta @brookIn99 whenever I feel sad I just remember how thanks to me, Chelsea blessed the whole fandom https://t.co/pdKhTOJZ9r 07:59 PM - 04 Sep 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite Dianetti forever.