Two Brooklyn Nine-Nine Actors Basically Confirmed This Ship And People Are Losing It

TRUE LOVE IS REAL

Rachael Krishna
BuzzFeed News Reporter

If you've spent any time on the internet you'd have noticed that people really like Brooklyn Nine-Nine, especially characters Gina Linetti and Rosa Diaz.

And a load of people want them to date.

View this post on

Their ship is called Dianetti and it's super cute.

View this post on

On Sunday, a fan of the ship tweeted Chelsea Peretti the actor who plays Linetti, asking if she could confirm that Linetti and Diaz are lovers.

@chelseaperetti can you confirm the fact that Gina and Rosa are lovers?
yasmine peralta @brookIn99

@chelseaperetti can you confirm the fact that Gina and Rosa are lovers?

Peretti gave the right answer.

yeah https://t.co/t3TOKbpXPd
Chelsea Peretti @chelseaperetti

yeah https://t.co/t3TOKbpXPd

And Stephanie Beatriz, who plays Diaz, confirmed.

@chelseaperetti Finally the truth is out
Stephanie Beatriz @iamstephbeatz

@chelseaperetti Finally the truth is out

People lost it.

@chelseaperetti my skin is clear my crops have flourished i have 20/20 vision
ℓιι ʟᴏᴠᴇs ͏ℓυcү @curiouslyhale

@chelseaperetti my skin is clear my crops have flourished i have 20/20 vision

@chelseaperetti
regina decker @SHIPPL0MEZ

@chelseaperetti

This totally makes it cannon.

STEPHANIE BEATRIZ AND CHELSEA PERETTI BOTH WANT ROSA/GINA GIVE IT TO US @Brooklyn99FOX
i love girls. @adamparrush

STEPHANIE BEATRIZ AND CHELSEA PERETTI BOTH WANT ROSA/GINA GIVE IT TO US @Brooklyn99FOX

(Okay, maybe not, but they *did* acknowledge it.)

we all deserve this!!!! &lt;3 ft actual comments made by @iamstephbeatz &amp; @chelseaperetti
lou @pIantboys

we all deserve this!!!! &lt;3 ft actual comments made by @iamstephbeatz &amp; @chelseaperetti

whenever I feel sad I just remember how thanks to me, Chelsea blessed the whole fandom https://t.co/pdKhTOJZ9r
yasmine peralta @brookIn99

whenever I feel sad I just remember how thanks to me, Chelsea blessed the whole fandom https://t.co/pdKhTOJZ9r

Dianetti forever.

View this post on

