Sections

  1. Animals
  2. Audio
  3. Big Stories
  4. Books
  5. Business
  6. Buzz
  7. Celebrity
  8. Community
  9. DIY
  10. Entertainment
  11. Food
  12. Geeky
  13. Health
  14. Investigations
  15. LGBT
  16. Life
  17. Music
  18. Parents
  19. Podcasts
  20. Puzzles
  21. Politics
  22. Reader
  23. Rewind
  24. Science
  25. Sports
  26. Style
  27. Tech
  28. Travel
  29. Weddings
  30. World

Rate My Crane Is The New Exclusive Facebook Chat Group And I Really Want To Be In It

Just appreciating cranes. No, not the bird type.

Posted on
Rachael Krishna
Rachael Krishna
BuzzFeed News Reporter

On Saturday, 19-year-old Hugh Carr tweeted about a Facebook chat group he's in called "Rate MY CRANE."

There's a group chat on Facebook where you are only allowed to send photos of cranes and if you type anything you'r… https://t.co/yLtdKxHqj9
Hugh Carr @hughcarrhere

There's a group chat on Facebook where you are only allowed to send photos of cranes and if you type anything you'r… https://t.co/yLtdKxHqj9

Reply Retweet Favorite

According to Carr's tweets, the chat consisted of a group of people sharing pictures of cranes. Any other content put in the group would lead to immediate removal. This, as Carr found out, includes submitting the wrong type of crane.

I was removed for trying to spread the love, this is a travesty
Hugh Carr @hughcarrhere

I was removed for trying to spread the love, this is a travesty

Reply Retweet Favorite

The group proved popular – Carr's tweet was retweeted over 6,000 times. Many people wanted to join the mysterious group.

@hughcarrhere @Lemon_McGee I want in
Stephen @Stephenlough95

@hughcarrhere @Lemon_McGee I want in

Reply Retweet Favorite
SOMEONE ADD ME TO THIS, I HAVE CONTENT TO SHARE https://t.co/AogKEdbapz
Benji (Sun Kil Moon) @eviltwin_

SOMEONE ADD ME TO THIS, I HAVE CONTENT TO SHARE https://t.co/AogKEdbapz

Reply Retweet Favorite

Some members of the group were less than happy that their secret had been exposed.

Crane chat has been outted 😡 https://t.co/7SFhPCwt8p
Saoirse @SqueeFox

Crane chat has been outted 😡 https://t.co/7SFhPCwt8p

Reply Retweet Favorite
Proud to be in this group. https://t.co/F8H5d241sk
Aaron Gillespie @Yung_A_G

Proud to be in this group. https://t.co/F8H5d241sk

Reply Retweet Favorite

The creator of the group, 19-year-old Zoë Holman from Dublin, Ireland, told BuzzFeed she started the group in October of last year after a drunk conversation about how damn cool cranes are.

Zoë Holman

"It started out as four of us, and we gradually added a few friends," she said. "Then in the past month or so it's been growing a lot."

Following Carr's tweet, a number of new people have joined the chat, all of whom have obeyed the strict guidelines of the group.

Following Carr's tweet, a number of new people have joined the chat, all of whom have obeyed the strict guidelines of the group.

Holman also clarified the groups strict rules, saying that the process of rating is a personal one.

"You keep your ratings to yourself," she says. "No one needs to know what everyone else thinks of your crane. Anyone is allowed in, as long as they share the appreciation for these unsung architectural heroes."

But the question remains: has Carr been allowed back into the group? Well, kind of.

I was about to let everyone know about how I was added back to the group and now I see I've been removed again, hea… https://t.co/TDIclvpw8p
Hugh Carr @hughcarrhere

I was about to let everyone know about how I was added back to the group and now I see I've been removed again, hea… https://t.co/TDIclvpw8p

Reply Retweet Favorite

Poor Hugh.

@hughcarrhere a rat is a rat
dáithí @natures_

@hughcarrhere a rat is a rat

Reply Retweet Favorite

Rachael Krishna is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.

Contact Rachael Krishna at rachael.krishna@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by

Connect With UKNews