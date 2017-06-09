Britain Had A Chaotic Election And The World Is Loving It

On Thursday, the UK went to the polls to elect a new government. Overnight, it became evident that no party had gained enough seats to form a majority government, leading to a hung parliament. Around the world, people watched the chaos ensue, and really enjoyed it.
Australia
Canada
United States
Russia
Germany
India
Holland
Italy
Israel
Costa Rica
Japan
Spain
France
This article contains contributions from Dani Beck, Eimi Yamamitsu, Brad Esposito, Victor Stepanov, Guillermo del Palacio, Jules Darmanin, and Ikran Dahir.
Rachael Krishna is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.
Contact Rachael Krishna at rachael.krishna@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.