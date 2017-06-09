Sections

Britain Had A Chaotic Election And The World Is Loving It

"The Merkel/Macron/Trudeau group text thread must be pretty great."

Posted on
Rachael Krishna
Rachael Krishna
BuzzFeed News Reporter

On Thursday, the UK went to the polls to elect a new government. Overnight, it became evident that no party had gained enough seats to form a majority government, leading to a hung parliament. Around the world, people watched the chaos ensue, and really enjoyed it.

when u Nuttall but ur party keep sucking
Naaman Zhou @naamanzhou

when u Nuttall but ur party keep sucking

Australia

What an incredible tradition. Birthplace of our democracy. This is what the Magna Carta was all about.
Mark Di Stefano 🤙🏻 @MarkDiStef

What an incredible tradition. Birthplace of our democracy. This is what the Magna Carta was all about.

Lucy Valentine @LucyXIV

Canada

some personal news because this medium allows it, tomorrow i will be an expert on british electoral and parliamentary politics
darkwing duck fan @vmochama

some personal news because this medium allows it, tomorrow i will be an expert on british electoral and parliamentary politics

United States

Hung Parliament sounds like one of those 70s gay xxx films in the seedy movie theaters
Xeni Jardin @xeni

Hung Parliament sounds like one of those 70s gay xxx films in the seedy movie theaters

The Merkel/Macron/Trudeau group text thread must be pretty great
Nate Cohn @Nate_Cohn

The Merkel/Macron/Trudeau group text thread must be pretty great

If the exit polls are correct this is the new British PM
Adam Friedland @AdamFriedland

If the exit polls are correct this is the new British PM

Russia

Не понимаю, за кого там русские хакеры были в британских выборах?
rishikesh news @rishikesh_news

Не понимаю, за кого там русские хакеры были в британских выборах?

“With this British elections, I don’t understand who Russian hackers were working for this time."

Краткий итог брит. выборов: русские хакеры почему-то решили, что подвешенный парламент для Кремля лучше. И решили сковырнуть Терезу Мэй )))
Vladimir Kornilov @Kornilov1968

Краткий итог брит. выборов: русские хакеры почему-то решили, что подвешенный парламент для Кремля лучше. И решили сковырнуть Терезу Мэй )))

"The results of british elections in short: Russian hackers for some reason decided that hung parliament for Kremlin will be better. And decided to overthrow Theresa May."

Русские хакеры проявили вопиющее пренебрежение к выборам в Англии, демонстративно ничего не взломав, как будто лимитроф США ничего не решает
Филипп Масловский @soulstray

Русские хакеры проявили вопиющее пренебрежение к выборам в Англии, демонстративно ничего не взломав, как будто лимитроф США ничего не решает

“Russian hackers showed blatant disregard for the elections in England this time, demonstratively not hacking anything, as if they don’t really mean anything unlike in US.”

Germany

Die Tories verlieren, der Tag kann beginnen 🇬🇧
Niels Annen @NielsAnnen

Die Tories verlieren, der Tag kann beginnen 🇬🇧

"The Tories lose, the day can begin."

India

So, the #UKElection2017 have led to a hung parliament? The PM will be whoever is the first to get the support of Sharad Pawar.
Sorabh Pant @hankypanty

So, the #UKElection2017 have led to a hung parliament? The PM will be whoever is the first to get the support of Sharad Pawar.

Holland

Dude, we have pot.
Gryffix 🇳🇱 @Gryffix

Dude, we have pot.

Italy

Britain, do not despair. From 'technocratic govt' to 'coalition with regional party' to 'wobbly grand coalition' Italy has options for you.
Ferdinando Giugliano @FerdiGiugliano

Britain, do not despair. From 'technocratic govt' to 'coalition with regional party' to 'wobbly grand coalition' Italy has options for you.

Israel

Well, Lordy Covfefe. On the other hand, there may not be a government in place when Trump plans on showing up. 🇬🇧
Noga Tarnopolsky @NTarnopolsky

Well, Lordy Covfefe. On the other hand, there may not be a government in place when Trump plans on showing up. 🇬🇧

Costa Rica

No Iron Lady then. More like aluminium scrunched up.
Marc Burleigh @marcburleigh

No Iron Lady then. More like aluminium scrunched up.

Japan

次の選挙でイギリスみたいになると良いんだが。
ともさん @tr333287

次の選挙でイギリスみたいになると良いんだが。

"I wish our next election will become something like the U.K."

Spain

Ah, pues si me lo explicas así, pues sí.
Serthand @Serthand

Ah, pues si me lo explicas así, pues sí.

"Ah, well, if you explain it to me like that, yes."

France

#GE2017 #Corbyn Probablement l'un des high 5 ratés les plus gênants que j'ai pu voir...
Zelda Dorant @ZeldaDorant

#GE2017 #Corbyn Probablement l'un des high 5 ratés les plus gênants que j'ai pu voir...

"Probably one of the most embarrassing high fives than I've ever seen."

Le dépouillement dans les bureaux de vote anglais les gens courent partout on dirait intervilles
#ToriesOut @anarcoreux

Le dépouillement dans les bureaux de vote anglais les gens courent partout on dirait intervilles

"The counting process in British polling station people are running everywhere looks like it's a knockout."

This article contains contributions from Dani Beck, Eimi Yamamitsu, Brad Esposito, Victor Stepanov, Guillermo del Palacio, Jules Darmanin, and Ikran Dahir.

Rachael Krishna is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.

Contact Rachael Krishna at rachael.krishna@buzzfeed.com.

Connect With UKNews