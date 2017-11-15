Ben Affleck Made A Comment About The Hollywood Sexual Assault Scandal In An Interview And People Are Pissed

Last week, MTV published an interview with the cast of the Justice League. In a part of the interview, the host asks the cast about what characters they'd like to see in future films.
Ray Fisher — who plays Cyborg in the film — suggested the character Zatanna. Ben Affleck then responded with, "The fishnets, right?"
However, when the interviewer asks "What would you get up to if you had, Supergirl… joining the team?" Fisher replies "I think it would create a different dynamic," Affleck interrupts, "You following the news?" Interview can be seen below.
"The news" appears to refer to the current discussion around sexual assault in Hollywood, which also included allegations of inappropriate behavior by Affleck, he has since apologized.
The comment, which some have taken as making light of sexual assault, angered people on Twitter.
Others thought that the rest of the cast were made uncomfortable by the comment, and made their reactions into a meme.
And some people thought reaction to Affleck's comment was an overreaction.
