Ben Affleck Made A Comment About The Hollywood Sexual Assault Scandal In An Interview And People Are Pissed

"You following the news?"

Rachael Krishna
Last week, MTV published an interview with the cast of the Justice League. In a part of the interview, the host asks the cast about what characters they'd like to see in future films.

Ray Fisher — who plays Cyborg in the film — suggested the character Zatanna. Ben Affleck then responded with, "The fishnets, right?"

However, when the interviewer asks "What would you get up to if you had, Supergirl… joining the team?" Fisher replies "I think it would create a different dynamic," Affleck interrupts, "You following the news?" Interview can be seen below.

"The news" appears to refer to the current discussion around sexual assault in Hollywood, which also included allegations of inappropriate behavior by Affleck, he has since apologized.

I acted inappropriately toward Ms. Burton and I sincerely apologize
I acted inappropriately toward Ms. Burton and I sincerely apologize

The comment, which some have taken as making light of sexual assault, angered people on Twitter.

why has jason momoa been called out so much for a sexual assault joke from years ago that he apologized for back th… https://t.co/WzP3Pys5dP
why has jason momoa been called out so much for a sexual assault joke from years ago that he apologized for back th… https://t.co/WzP3Pys5dP

ben affleck Casually making a joke abt the sexual assault allegations in Hollywood is like Next level trash n i wis… https://t.co/mRY1rS6TF0
ben affleck Casually making a joke abt the sexual assault allegations in Hollywood is like Next level trash n i wis… https://t.co/mRY1rS6TF0

Ben Affleck is actually making a joke about the recent stories of sexual assault in Hollywood...... https://t.co/F2GNP7e11r
Ben Affleck is actually making a joke about the recent stories of sexual assault in Hollywood...... https://t.co/F2GNP7e11r

Others thought that the rest of the cast were made uncomfortable by the comment, and made their reactions into a meme.

the jl cast’s reactions to ben affleck dropping a joke about all the sexual assault allegations in hollywood is lik… https://t.co/BXjfayyY4u
the jl cast’s reactions to ben affleck dropping a joke about all the sexual assault allegations in hollywood is lik… https://t.co/BXjfayyY4u

ezra miller’s reaction to ben affleck’s joke about all the sexual assault allegations in hollywood is what i live f… https://t.co/BNcbCAsyBD
ezra miller’s reaction to ben affleck’s joke about all the sexual assault allegations in hollywood is what i live f… https://t.co/BNcbCAsyBD

this must’ve been a mental reaction of the jl cast when Ben Affleck once again showed the world how much of a douch… https://t.co/6h3Gfzyp27
this must’ve been a mental reaction of the jl cast when Ben Affleck once again showed the world how much of a douch… https://t.co/6h3Gfzyp27

And some people thought reaction to Affleck's comment was an overreaction.

While I do not condone sexual assault jokes (who does?), I think that perhaps Ben Affleck could have been playing u… https://t.co/4nskC80qwv
While I do not condone sexual assault jokes (who does?), I think that perhaps Ben Affleck could have been playing u… https://t.co/4nskC80qwv

BuzzFeed News has reached out to Affleck's representatives for comment.

Rachael Krishna is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.

Contact Rachael Krishna at rachael.krishna@buzzfeed.com.

