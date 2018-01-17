 back to top
BuzzFeed Videos Quizzes Tasty
More Caret down

Asian People Are Not Impressed With Their Matches On Google's Museum Selfie Feature

A spokesperson for Google told BuzzFeed News they are always working to ensure their app includes as many different pieces of art as possible.

Posted on
Rachael Krishna
Rachael Krishna
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Last week, people discovered the Google Arts and Culture app's "Is Your Portrait In A Museum?" selfie function.

Damn lol, p good likeness for a pic taken on the fly at https://t.co/GBZ0zMG1A3 #GoogleArtsandCulture
❄️Winter's Bone Daddy❄️ @ANNJakeH

Damn lol, p good likeness for a pic taken on the fly at https://t.co/GBZ0zMG1A3 #GoogleArtsandCulture

Reply Retweet Favorite

The app will match your selfies with a piece of art from museums around the world. The function has been about for a while but really caught on recently.

Wow #GoogleArtsandCulture selfie match works on cats too!
Margaret Middleton @magmidd

Wow #GoogleArtsandCulture selfie match works on cats too!

Reply Retweet Favorite
Advertisement
"Hey, #GoogleArtsandCulture, which painting do you think truly embodies me?" "Hmm. Here, have a battlefield corpse… https://t.co/QGVuP8XS0v
auld lang syne o' the times @wrdinglanguage

"Hey, #GoogleArtsandCulture, which painting do you think truly embodies me?" "Hmm. Here, have a battlefield corpse… https://t.co/QGVuP8XS0v

Reply Retweet Favorite
Wow rude #GoogleArts #GoogleArtsandCulture
alex zaragoza @there_she_goz

Wow rude #GoogleArts #GoogleArtsandCulture

Reply Retweet Favorite

However, a number of Asian people who have used the app have expressed their disappointment with it.

The Google Arts and Culture app thinks I look like a "Beautiful [Japanese] Woman"! :p Get more Asian faces in your… https://t.co/7kt97jClZs
Raymond Gan @rgan0

The Google Arts and Culture app thinks I look like a "Beautiful [Japanese] Woman"! :p Get more Asian faces in your… https://t.co/7kt97jClZs

Reply Retweet Favorite
Is no one going to bring up the uncomfortable fact that this #GoogleArtsandCulture app is kind of, um, racist???
Sunny Yan 严桑妮 @yunnysan

Is no one going to bring up the uncomfortable fact that this #GoogleArtsandCulture app is kind of, um, racist???

Reply Retweet Favorite
...it’s because I’m Asian, right @Google? #Selfie #Google #Arts #Culture #Portrait
Greg M @TehR3M1X

...it’s because I’m Asian, right @Google? #Selfie #Google #Arts #Culture #Portrait

Reply Retweet Favorite
Advertisement

Some people have complained that the app lacks a variety of Asian art.

This @Google app feels racist but also there doesn’t seem to be enough Asian art represented in their database.
Tiffany Diane @tiffanydian

This @Google app feels racist but also there doesn’t seem to be enough Asian art represented in their database.

Reply Retweet Favorite
what I've learned so far from Google's arts and culture freaky face app is that there were like two female Asian fa… https://t.co/Zd4aAa2Goz
jen yamato @jenyamato

what I've learned so far from Google's arts and culture freaky face app is that there were like two female Asian fa… https://t.co/Zd4aAa2Goz

Reply Retweet Favorite

View this post on Facebook
facebook.com

And thus Asian faces are being matched to a limited number of non-diverse options, i.e., a lot of geishas and not much else.

If you do that whole Google Arts &amp; Culture app portrait comparison as an Asian male, it gives you one of 5-6 portra… https://t.co/ki9GhfxYeR
Pitchaya @pitchaya

If you do that whole Google Arts &amp; Culture app portrait comparison as an Asian male, it gives you one of 5-6 portra… https://t.co/ki9GhfxYeR

Reply Retweet Favorite
The only Asian guy on this app I think. #GoogleArtsandCulture
Matthew Jin @Kelade92

The only Asian guy on this app I think. #GoogleArtsandCulture

Reply Retweet Favorite

View this post on Facebook
facebook.com

This isn't the first time facial recognition apps have had issues with nonwhite users. When Snapchat's filters were launched, people said they appeared to lighten skin, while Russian app FaceApp briefly featured black and yellowface filters.

Friend: Bro, check out this new Google Arts and culture app you take a selfie and it matches you with a piece of ar… https://t.co/2kqYUN4eXm
Kubo @ryankubo

Friend: Bro, check out this new Google Arts and culture app you take a selfie and it matches you with a piece of ar… https://t.co/2kqYUN4eXm

Reply Retweet Favorite

A spokesperson for Google told BuzzFeed News that they are continually working to make sure the app has the most diverse collection of art possible.

Rachael Krishna is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.

Contact Rachael Krishna at rachael.krishna@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Get the BuzzFeed App Get the BuzzFeed App
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Advertisement

Connect With USNews

Advertisement