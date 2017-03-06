Get Our News App
World

This Woman Thought Her Ovarian Cysts Were Weight Gain, And Now Wants To Stop Others Making That Mistake

“They’ll go to a beauty salon, but they won’t go for a comprehensive medical check-up. Even though they are the same price.”

Rachael Krishna
Rachael Krishna
BuzzFeed News Reporter
Yui Kashima
Yui Kashima
嘉島唯 BuzzFeed Staff, Japan

1. Culumi Nakada is a 25-year-old model, actress, and DJ from Japan. She’s appeared in publications such as GINZA and NYLON.

Jun Tsuboike / BuzzFeed

2. Last May, she wrote a blog called, “Every Girl Should Read This. I Beg You.”

lineblog.me

3. In it, Nakada included a photo of her swollen stomach, and explained the story behind it.

lineblog.me

4. She told BuzzFeed News that around New Years 2015, she was having an acupuncture session when someone pointed out that her stomach was looking big.

“I was already self-conscious. I even went to the gym, but my stomach wasn’t going down,” she said. “I’m such a fatty. I spoke to those around me as if to make fun of myself. Maybe I had eaten too much during the New Year festivities.”

5. Nakada thought it could be gastroptosis, but when she went to get that checked out, she was told to see a gynecologist immediately.

“My periods were irregular, so I’d been seeing a gynecologist since I was in high school. However, I had never had an ultrasound. I figured I needed to go get checked properly.”

6. She was diagnosed with endometriosis and ovarian cysts. Her ovaries had swelled to 13cm in size.

lineblog.me

7. Nakada wrote her blog before she had surgery. In it, she begged women to get checked out regularly to avoid her situation.

“Every year, go to the Obstetrics and Gynecology Department.Cervical cancer screening. Examination of endometriosis. You ought to have done it properly
I really regret it.”

8. The post received hundreds of comments, praising Nakada for her openness and sharing their own stories of endometriosis and ovarian cysts.

lineblog.me

“I am hospitalized for the same illness right now. Surgery is very scary and I am worried”

“I also suffered from the same illness and I was operated on in November last year. It was large with 9 × 11 × 7 cm tumor, but it was able to be safely removed with laparoscopic surgery that lasted 3 and a half hours. It was discovered in cervical cancer screening and it was an experience that made me realise the importance of regular medical examinations.”

10. Nakada said that the experience made her realize how common it is for women to have issues with their ovaries, but how little it is spoken about. “It’s such a common disease that 1 in 10 girls will experience it. If you have 30 friends, 3 of them may have the same issue.”

Jun Tsuboike / BuzzFeed

11. She also explained why, as someone in the public eye, she decided to open up about her private life via her blog post.

“Revealing personal details to the public is a given. There are countless other models and actresses, so I sometimes think, ‘Even if I die, there will be a replacement (laughs).’ Even so, I feel that I am who I am now because I shared details about my personal life like I did. Diseases are no good, but it’s also no good to keep things bottled up. If there’s something you want to do, it’s best if you say so. If there’s something you want to get rid of, it’s best if you cut it out.”

12. Luckily, her surgery went well and she was told it would have no effect on her ability to have children. She was out of hospital five days after her operation.

instagram.com

13. Now, Nakada wants to encourage other women to approach their physical health the same way they approach beauty.

instagram.com

14. “Girls are often said to buy cosmetics and beauty products in order to look cute, right? However, beauty means nothing without health” she said. “They’ll go to a beauty salon, but they won’t go for a comprehensive medical check-up. Even though they are the same price.”

instagram.com

15. “People often talk about what age they want to have children by. But that conversation is based on the assumption that you can have children,” she said. “Even though pregnancy is no simple matter, you may never be aware of that fact if you live your life ‘normally’. That’s what I realized.”

Rachael Krishna is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.
Contact Rachael Krishna at rachael.krishna@buzzfeed.com.
バズフィード・ジャパン　スタッフライター
Contact Yui Kashima at Yui.Kashima@buzzfeed.com.
