A Video Game Character Has Become The Symbol Of A Badass Feminist Movement

The case is said to be endemic of a wider problem in the South Korean gaming community.

Last year, a video game voice actress lost her job for posing in a t-shirt with the message “Girls Do Not Need A Prince” on it. Fans of the game Closers campaigned for the actress, Kim Jayeon, to be disciplined for wearing the shirt, which was sold by a feminist group. The incident was described as South Korea’s Gamergate.