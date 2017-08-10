Someone Said Mulan Was Transgender And It Really Pissed Off A Load Of People

Earlier this week, an edited drawing of Disney's Mulan went viral on Twitter after it stated that the character was transgender.
While the origin of the quote is unclear, it is likely to have stemmed from recent tweets about US President Trump's transgender military ban.
Following the spread of the meme, many people on Twitter expressed their dislike of the idea of it, saying that Mulan is not transgender, and portraying her as such is offensive.
The meme was even picked up by Chinese outlet New Outlook. The page wrote, "Our Hua Mulan has been a woman from beginning to end."
Commenters mostly agreed with this sentiment.
But identifying Mulan as transgender or the themes in Mulan's story as pro-trans is not a new idea. Some people have said that lyrics from the film are relatable to transpeople.
BuzzFeed News reached out to a Tumblr user who produced a piece of art depicting Mulan as trans.
The artist, a 26-year-old from Belgium called Choly, said that the drawing was created as part of a competition to show animated characters after the end of their films.
She said she remembered seeing conversations on Tumblr about Mulan being trans, and thought it was a great idea.
Choly says that she thinks it's cool that people can relate to the character of Mulan, whether or not she is trans.
"She's always questioning herself about who she is, about the real 'her'. So yeah that can totally be saw like that! Disney is an inspiration for me and it always tries to help kids grow. So if someone want to see Mulan as a strong woman because it help them feel stronger/better. That's ok! And if transgender people and others want to see Mulan as a trans too, because they need representation, because seeing a character like ourself is so cool and make you feel good. That's totally ok too!"
Robby Cook – the artist who drew the picture of Mulan that was used in the meme– told BuzzFeed News he shared a similarly supportive message to those interpreting his art as supportive of Mulan being trans.
"If someone who is trans identifies with Mulan, I think that is great," he said.
"My intention was not to highlight Mulan as a trans icon in that picture. I really like the duality of her, the soft geisha side, and the fierce fighter side. I personally do not think that she is a trans character. She was a girl, dressing up as a man to save her father. I appreciate the sentiment behind thinking she is trans. Being a gay man, I find I identify with some female characters."
