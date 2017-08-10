Someone Said Mulan Was Transgender And It Really Pissed Off A Load Of People

All this talk about trans ppl being in the military, and all I can think is relating it to Mulan. #blessmulan

Following the spread of the meme, many people on Twitter expressed their dislike of the idea of it, saying that Mulan is not transgender, and portraying her as such is offensive.

"Last month, Trump said on Twitter that he would not allow transsexual (mistranslation) people to be in the military, so an American made this image. It says 'If transgender soldiers weren’t allowed to serve, Mulan could never have saved China.' But……… Our Hua Mulan has been a woman from beginning to end."

The meme was even picked up by Chinese outlet New Outlook . The page wrote, "Our Hua Mulan has been a woman from beginning to end."

But identifying Mulan as transgender or the themes in Mulan's story as pro-trans is not a new idea. Some people have said that lyrics from the film are relatable to transpeople.

The artist, a 26-year-old from Belgium called Choly, said that the drawing was created as part of a competition to show animated characters after the end of their films.

Choly says that she thinks it's cool that people can relate to the character of Mulan, whether or not she is trans.

"She's always questioning herself about who she is, about the real 'her'. So yeah that can totally be saw like that! Disney is an inspiration for me and it always tries to help kids grow. So if someone want to see Mulan as a strong woman because it help them feel stronger/better. That's ok! And if transgender people and others want to see Mulan as a trans too, because they need representation, because seeing a character like ourself is so cool and make you feel good. That's totally ok too!"