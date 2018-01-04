 back to top
A Japanese American YouTuber Got Trolled For Explaining Why Logan Paul's Video Was So Insensitive

"I want you to see this."

Posted on
Rachael Krishna
BuzzFeed News Reporter
BuzzFeed News Reporter

On Tuesday, YouTuber Reina Scully posted a video in reaction to Logan Paul's controversial video filmed in Japan's "suicide forest."

As a proud Japanese native (who grew up in the states), I have some things to say about @LoganPaul as a human being… https://t.co/V6BMn9XOVh
Reina Scully @ReinaScully

As a proud Japanese native (who grew up in the states), I have some things to say about @LoganPaul as a human being… https://t.co/V6BMn9XOVh

Paul uploaded the video on Sunday. In it, he visited Japan's Aokigahara forest, a spot known for a high number of suicides, and filmed a dead body.

Scully, who was born in Japan, began her video by explaining the reaction Paul's video received in Japan, and said his behavior had not appeared to change the attitude people there have to foreign visitors.

She said that Paul's filming and reaction to the dead body – which he was shown laughing at – showed he "doesn't really respect the Japanese as people."

She also asked whether Paul would have done the same thing in a graveyard in the US.
She also asked whether Paul would have done the same thing in a graveyard in the US.

She went on to explain Japanese beliefs around cremation of dead bodies, the religious significance of Dec. 31 in Japan — the day Paul uploaded the video — and how Paul appeared to treat Aokigahara as a tourist spot when it is anything but.

She ended the video by calling out his apology, and said it was YouTube's responsibility to stop him posting offensive videos as his fans and others didn't seem to be stopping it.

A day later, Scully shared a series of screenshots to her Twitter showing that she received abuse after posting her video.

Twitter: @ReinaScully
Twitter: @ReinaScully
Twitter: @ReinaScully

Following her tweet, people responded with huge amounts of support for Scully.

@ReinaScully Im literally so disgusted right now oh my god, I'm so so so sorry you had to read those, that's the ki… https://t.co/3xQ55JpplB
disaster genny @OhGenny

@ReinaScully Im literally so disgusted right now oh my god, I'm so so so sorry you had to read those, that's the ki… https://t.co/3xQ55JpplB

Wow, those comments are vile. https://t.co/594wz0B9nm
Tony☃️Coffey @The__Goomba

Wow, those comments are vile. https://t.co/594wz0B9nm

Including from other YouTubers.

@ReinaScully Disgusting!
Jacksepticeye @Jack_Septic_Eye

@ReinaScully Disgusting!

@ReinaScully I’d hate myself if i had a fanbase who can’t think for themselves like this
AkiNEWYEARest @akidearest

@ReinaScully I'd hate myself if i had a fanbase who can't think for themselves like this

Many people saw the comments as an example of toxic behavior from Paul's fanbase that they feel he needs to discourage.

We have children who look up to awful people and say these horrible things, think being "savage" is cool and an exc… https://t.co/XCu45GWAY0
hiren! ヒレン @hiren_style

We have children who look up to awful people and say these horrible things, think being "savage" is cool and an exc… https://t.co/XCu45GWAY0

&gt;unironically using ching chong as an insult My sides are in orbit https://t.co/mz93UmlHPa
I'm sorry but this whole "gaming" trend is weird t @BamanboiVEVO2

&gt;unironically using ching chong as an insult My sides are in orbit https://t.co/mz93UmlHPa

In response to the support, Scully thanked people on Twitter for the "outpouring of support and sympathy" she'd had, assured people that she was okay and not "hurting," and described Paul's fanbase as "potentially dangerous."

BuzzFeed News has reached out to Scully, Paul, and YouTube for comment.

Rachael Krishna is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.

Contact Rachael Krishna at rachael.krishna@buzzfeed.com.

