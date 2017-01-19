A Beauty Queen Is Being Investigated After Posting A Racist Comment On Instagram
In response to the controversy, Miss Belgium said, “My dad spends most of his time working in Africa. How could I be racist?”
1. Last weekend, 19-year-old Belgian model Romanie Schotte was crowned Miss Belgium.
As Miss Belgium, Schotte was expected to represent Belgium at the Miss World and Miss Universe 2017 pageants.
2. Shortly after Schotte was crowned, social media users found a now removed photo of her.
3. Below the photo, an interaction between Schotte and a follower appeared to show her agreeing with the use of a racist term towards the black man in her photo.
4. The interaction quickly spread across social media, with both Schotte and her associate being criticized.
5. Schotte’s personal social media accounts and the Miss Belgium Facebook account have been targeted by angry users, with commenters using the emoji as she did. She has since removed the photo and the ability to comment from her Instagram.
8. The emoji was also incorporated into memes mocking Schotte.
10. People even started a petition for Schotte to be decrowned.
11. On Monday, Schotte released a statement through Miss Belgium’s organizers.
“I am open to all cultures and for all people. My dad spends most of his time working in Africa. How could I be racist? I’m very sorry if I have hurt some people by my reaction to somebody’s post. I wish to apologise to all those who feel attacked.”
12. She later told the Belgian press that she saw the emoji as a smiley face or a “chocolate ice cream.” She believed the controversy was the French-speaking Belgian media “trying to sabotage” her.
“If a white man had been sitting behind me, I had just posted the same…I should have thought better and not responded to the reaction of the follower,” she told Gazet Van Antwerpen.
13. On Wednesday, it was announced that Belgian goverment agency UNIA, formerly the Interfederal Centre for Equal Opportunities, has opened a racism case in response to the incident.
A spokesperson told The Brussels Times that they, “lament this commonplace racism which remains a daily reality in Belgium.”
