It's National Brunch Month! Here Are Brunch Dishes From Around The World That Pair Perfectly With A Glass Of Bubbly

Whether you're enjoying a breakfast dish from the Philippines, Egypt, or Mexico, brunch is paired best with a bottle of Korbel.

1. Shakshuka and Korbel Brut Rosé

The North African Shakshuka is a delicious dish of poached eggs slowly cooked in a bed of chunky tomato sauce. Paired with a crisp Korbel Brut Rosé, this brunch combination will certainly become one of your faves.

2. Fig bruschetta and Korbel Sweet Rosé

A dish from Italy, this fig bruschetta is the perfect marriage of savory and sweet. Pair it with a glass of Korbel Sweet Rosé, and you'll be in brunch heaven. 

3. Akara and Korbel Brut

Akara is a classic Nigerian fritter made with bean flour. Savory and crispy, these bite-sized treats pair well with a medium-dry Korbel Brut.

4. Japanese fluffy pancakes and Korbel Extra Dry

Biting into a Japanese pancake is like biting into a wonderfully soft cloud. Topped with butter and syrup, this breakfast dish is definitely for the sweet lovers. Pair it with Korbel Extra Dry to balance the sweetness.

5. Chilaquiles and guava mimosa

This tasty dish from Central Mexico will have you clamoring for seconds. It's made with a layer of crispy tortilla, salsa, cheese, and your topping of choice, like egg or avocado. A savory, spicy dish like this pairs well with something sweet, like a guava mimosa made with Korbel Sweet Rosé.

6. Full English breakfast with Spanish tapas and Korbel Sweet Rosé with fruit ice cubes

This innovative twist, crafted by chef Alexa Santos in collaboration with Korbel, combines the classic English breakfast with savory Spanish tapas that will certainly jumpstart your day. A plate full of baked beans, fried eggs, patatas bravas, and more, this hearty meal pairs well with the bright flavors of fruit-infused ice cubes added to a glass of Korbel Sweet Rose.

7. Kimchi pancakes and orange mimosa

Kimchi pancakes are packed with flavor! Crispy, spicy, and sour, this piquant Korean dish is pleasantly sharp. Although kimchi pancakes are not typically a breakfast or brunch dish, they can still be enjoyed anytime of day with a Korbel orange mimosa.

8. Tuyo silog and pineapple mimosa

Tuyo silog is a Filipino dish that includes dried fish, plain or garlic rice, and egg, with a side of tomatoes and a vinegar dipping sauce. This entire dish packs a salty, sour punch, so it pairs well with a sweet drink, like a pineapple mimosa made with Korbel Brut.

9. Ful medames and cranberry mimosa

A dish from Egypt, ful medames are fava beans stewed until soft then seasoned with tahini, garic, cumin, and lemon. Creamy and a little spicy, this dish is best enjoyed with a side of pita and a glass of cranberry mimosa made with Korbel Sweet Rosé.

