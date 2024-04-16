It's National Brunch Month! Here Are Brunch Dishes From Around The World That Pair Perfectly With A Glass Of Bubbly

6. Full English breakfast with Spanish tapas and Korbel Sweet Rosé with fruit ice cubes
This innovative twist, crafted by chef Alexa Santos in collaboration with Korbel, combines the classic English breakfast with savory Spanish tapas that will certainly jumpstart your day. A plate full of baked beans, fried eggs, patatas bravas, and more, this hearty meal pairs well with the bright flavors of fruit-infused ice cubes added to a glass of Korbel Sweet Rose.
All brunch images via Getty. All California champagne images via Korbel.