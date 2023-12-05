Now that you've seen how your memory compares to others', as promised, here are the correct answers to the poll questions above!

1. The peanut butter company has always been called Jif.



2. Shaggy from Scooby-Doo did not have an Adam's apple.

3. The show is called Sex and the City.

4. "We Are The Champions" ends with, "...of the world."

5. The Monopoly man does not have a monocle.

6. Pikachu's tail is, and always has been, solely yellow.

7. This Pokémon character's name is spelled "Onix."

8. Leonardo DiCaprio's first Oscar win was for The Revenant.

9. This often-misquoted Star Wars quote is actually "No, I am your father."

10. The movie you're thinking of is Kazaam, starring Shaq.

11. Ricky never says "Lucy, you've got some 'splaining to do!" but he does say "Lucy, 'splain" or "You got some 'splaining to do."

12. The Flintstones' name has always been spelled as such.

13. There are 50 states.

14. "Kit Kat" is the correct stylization.

15. Chartreuse is yellow-green or greenish yellow.

16. Lecter never said "Hello, Clarice."

17. Tom Cruise does not wear sunglasses during the Risky Business dance scene.

18. This brand's name is "Cheez-It."

19. This one about Mona Lisa is tricky, because some people perceive her expression as a smile, and some don't.

20. The Fruit of the Loom logo has never featured a cornucopia.

21. In her 1985 Oscars speech, Sally Field actually said, “I can’t deny the fact that you like me. Right now, you like me!”

22. Curious George does not have a tail.

23. Neil Armstrong did not pass in 2016. He passed in 2012.

24. "Berenstain" is the correct spelling of this family of bears' surname.

25. The Gremlins' leader is named Stripe.

26. This show was called Looney Tunes.

27. The evil witch says "Magic Mirror on the wall..."

28. The Converse logo is located on the inner ankle of the shoe.

29. Nelson Mandela died in 2013.