These Horror Movie Villains Are Baaaaaaad, So I Ranked Them By How Hot They Are

20. Dracula - Bram Stoker's Dracula (1992) Columbia Pictures Gary Oldman portrays the sexiest version of the infamous Dracula, in my opinion. Emanating power, intensity, and devotion, he really can get the blood pumping... I suppose that works out well for him, too. 19. Pearl - X Film Series Christopher Moss /© A24 /Courtesy Everett Collection I don't know if it's just Mia Goth, but there's something about Pearl. Naïve yet insatiable. The coy smile? The insanity? I don't know, but damn. 18. Steve - Fresh (2022) © Searchlight Pictures /Courtesy Everett Collection Sebastian Stan is a babe, and we all know that. His character in Fresh is charming and sweet until he's not, but he's still hot, so ya know... 17. Ginger - Ginger Snaps (2000) (c) Unapix Entertainment/ Courtesy: Everett Collection. The portrayal of Ginger by Katharine Isabelle in Ginger Snaps is iconic. Ginger's werewolf transformation emphasizes the character's ascension into womanhood. She's confident, she's powerful, she's sexy, and she's also deadly. 16. Tiffany - The Bride of Chucky (1998) Universal Pictures I mean, come on, it's Jennifer Tilly. Is it the voice? Is it the boobs? I don't know — it's just Jennifer Tilly!! 15. Patrick Bateman - American Psycho (2000) (c) Lions Gate / courtesy Everett Collection Christian Bale's portrayal of narcissistic yuppy Patrick Bateman is not only terrifyingly accurate (maybe not the murder, but the stab-you-in-the-back attitude) to the money-mad businessmen of the time, but also terrifyingly sexy. His image is everything, so much so that he prefers to look at himself in the mirror when in bed with a woman. But I mean, he's not bad to look at, is he? Just don't get an Eggshell business card with Romalian-type font, and you'll be cool. 14. Katrina - Vamp (1986) (c)New World Pictures / courtesy Everett Collection Grace Jones plays a vampire stripper. Seriously. That's all you need to know. 13. Max Cady - Cape Fear (1991) Amblin Entertainment / Everett Collection Ok, I am not saying that Max Cady is a good guy. He's a perverted, violent psychopath with an inability to feel pain. But god damn, did you know Robert De Niro could look this buff? The tattoos, the slicked-back hair, the mad look in his eyes — I am here for it. 12. Mary - Sleepwalkers (1992) ©Columbia Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection Alice Krige gives off mummy vibes, tbh. She is in command, she's alluring, and I know she could take care of me. She was also the Borg Queen in Star Trek: First Contact, so she can definitely take charge. 11. Beetlejuice - Beetlejuice (1988) Warner Bros. / Everett Collection I said what I said, and I am sticking by it. I don't know if it's just my obsession with Michael Keaton, or like ZZ Top said, "every girl crazy 'bout a sharp dressed man", but Beetlejuice can get it. 10. Jason Voorhees - Friday the 13th film series c)Paramount / courtesy Everett Collection Yes, Daddy. 6'5", broad shoulders, silent, brooding type. 9. Queen Akasha - Queen of the Damned (2002) (c) Warner Brothers. Courtesy Everett Collection Yas Queen! Portrayed by the late, great Aliyah, Queen Akasha is dripping in sex. The way her body moves is hypnotic. I would gladly be objectified by her. That's all I am saying. 8. The Predator - Predator (1987) ©copyright Twentieth Century Fox. All rights reserved./Courtesy Everett Collection Firstly, to all of you claiming that Predator is not a horror film, it is, it's a slasher film and a good one at that. Secondly, the Predator himself is damn fine. Built like an athlete, strong thighs, strong shoulders, killer "hair". Babe. 7. David - Lost Boys (1987) ©Warner Bros. Pictures / courtesy Everett Collection David from Lost Boys was every '80s/'90s teen girl's crush, and I refuse to believe otherwise. The piercing blue eyes, the platinum blonde hair, the fashion. Perfection. Kiefer Sutherland was an absolute heartthrob in his heyday — if you're too young to remember, trust me and ask your mum! 6. Nancy - The Craft (1996) Peter Iovino / © Columbia / courtesy Everett Collection Fairuza Balk was the perfect casting choice for Nancy. The epitome of the gothy/witch aesthetic. The wild eyes. The dark personality. She proves unpredictable = sexy. 5. Billy Loomis - Scream (1996) © Dimension Films / courtesy Everett Collection Billy Loomis is your typical boy next door, floppy-haired, '90s teen heartthrob with a bit of spice. Skeet Ulrich's ability to transform from loving boyfriend into stab happy killer is perfectly done. I'm not sure I would easily forgive him for killing my mum and friends, but I think I could eventually get past it... 4. Buffalo Bill - Silence of the Lambs (1991) ©Orion Pictures Corp / courtesy Everett Collection I'm that person when it comes to Buffalo Bill (real name Jame Gumb, he didn't like the name Jame but I kinda dig it...). Ted Levine's portrayal of the iconic serial killer is sexy, and I refuse to accept any other answers. In answer to your question Bill, yes I would... hard. 3. Candyman - Candyman (1992) (c) TriStar / courtesy Everett Collection Candyman, once named Daniel Robitaille, is a strong and proud man. His vengeful spirit is, in my opinion, justified, and again, this is another horror movie villain I think I can "fix" with a hug. His presence is alluring. He is looking for a partner to join him in his revenge, and I'll be honest with you, I think I probably would accept. 2. Jennifer - Jennifer's Body (2009) ©copyright Fox Atomic. All rights reserved./Courtesy Everett Collection I mean, any character portrayed by Megan Fox is going to be a hottie tbh. But there's something wholly hypnotic about Jennifer. It could be because we see her through Needy's eyes or maybe it's the demonic possession. But Jennifer is just pure sexy. 1. Dr. Frank-N-Furter - The Rocky Horror Picture Show (1975) © 20th Century Fox Film Corp. / courtesy Everett Collection Dr. Frank-N-Furter is an alien — he is a "Transvestite" (race of aliens) from the planet Transexual in the galaxy Transylvania, and all I can say is please abduct me, I want to go there so bad!! Tim Curry's beyond-iconic portrayal of the good doctor is sexy, alluring, hypnotic, and deadly. He can convince even the sweetest of people to taste the dark side, and I am craving a bite! For me it's the antici.... So what do you think? Do we agree? Let me know in the comments below, or let me know who you think the hottest horror movie villain is. Trust me, there's no judgment here.