WARNING: this post discusses the true, but graphic and violent crimes that inspired horror movies. 1. The Hills Have Eyes (1977) Vanguard Wes Craven based the mutant/cannibal family on the Sawney Bean Clan, a 16th Century Scottish clan allegedly responsible for the deaths and cannibalization of over a 1000 victims who wandered too near to their cave — spanning over a period of 25 years. Historians have claimed that this is likely an exaggerated or completely made up tale, but Cravens' 1977 reimagining is at least convincing argument to never take the shortcut. 2. The Sacrament (2013) Magnolia Pictures There have been many documentaries and docudramas based on the 1978 Jonestown Massacre, but this 2013 found-footage movie from Ti West (X, Pearl) puts a modern spin on the story, with a Vice documentary crew barging their way into a mysterious Christian cult's jungle headquarters. It's so close to the actual events of Jonestown that its almost an adaption, rather than fiction. 3. Ravenous (1999) 20th Century Fox Ravenous is the story of John Boyd and his regiment stationed to a remote military outpost. It is heavily inspired by the true life story of Alfred Packer, AKA "The Colorado Cannibal," who survived the harsh winter of 1874 by murdering his traveling companions and dining on their flesh. "Fun" bonus: Trey Parker and Matt Stones first movie Cannibal: The Musical is also based on the same guy, albeit a slightly lighter tone. 4. Open Water (2003) Lions Gate Films 2003's Open Water alerted tropical vacationers to the agonizing scenario of being accidentally left behind by a dive boat in shark-infested waters. And as it turns out, the filmmakers didn't pull that idea out of thin air; they were inspired by a 1998 incident involving an American couple who disappeared after being left behind on a scuba trip in Australia's Coral Sea. 5. And Scream (1996) Dimension Films Now, you must have been living under a rock if you're not aware of the Scream franchise, but did you know that Wes Cravens' iconic slasher movie was based on a real four-day killing spree? "The Gainesville Ripper," AKA Danny Rolling, murdered five students in Gainesville, Florida over four days in August 1990. He later confessed to sexually assaulting several of his victims, committing a triple homicide in his home city of Shreveport, Louisiana, and attempting to murder his father in May 1990. In total, Rolling confessed to killing eight people. He was sentenced to death for the five Gainesville murders in 1994. His crime spree inspired screenwriter Kevin Williamson to write the script for the 1996 slasher film. Let me know in the comments below which other horror movies are based on real-life stories, so we can all get the chills together.