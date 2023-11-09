10 Of The Best Fake Songs To Ever Appear In Movies And TV Shows

You know when you're watching a movie or TV show and they throw in a fake musical performance, sometimes it's a total flop, but other times you catch yourself humming along or quickly searching it up to check if it's a legit song. Well, I've compiled a list of what I believe are the greatest fictional songs from TV and movies. And honestly, a few of them even managed to find success in the real world, so who am I to label them as "fake"?
1."Back Door Lover" by DuJour (Josie and the Pussycats)
2."Let's Go to the Mall" by Robin Sparkles (How I Met Your Mother)
As a kid, you would have definitely jammed out to this super peppy tween song that could have easily been sung by Tiffany, if she were a denim and sparkle-loving Canadian. It's safe to say that Robin Sparkles would have been on repeat on your Walkman back in the day!
3."Take Me Away" by Pink Slip (Freaky Friday)
When most people think of the songs from Freaky Friday, they instantly think of "Ultimate." However, as much as Lindsay Lohan's song slaps, it's actually "Take Me Away," performed by her fictional band, that makes me long for Pink Slip to be a real girl group.
4."Stand Out" by Powerline (A Goofy Movie)
Everyone has, at some point, daydreamed about wowing their crush with an unforgettable lip-sync performance at school, haven't they? Well, guess what? Max Goof not only made that fantasy a reality but also chose the most infectious tune from Powerline, who was like the original Bruno Mars before Bruno Mars was even a thing.
5."Scotty Doesn't Know" by Lustra (Eurotrip)
The movie itself seemed to anticipate the song's widespread appeal, as it's portrayed as a hit within the film's universe. The song becomes a global sensation, even spawning remixes and ringtones. Of course, there's always one person who isn't a fan, and in this case, it's Scotty. And yes, that really is Matt Damon as the lead singer of the band, in what some might argue is his finest role yet!
6."Make Up Your Mind" Ashley Banks (The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air)
This song, "Make Up Your Mind," was one of those moments where she showed you how far she had come. It's not surprising that the show chose to show off Ashley's talents, as in real life Tatyana Ali was eager to edge her way into a music career too. She did go on to release a few tracks, making more waves with her music in the UK than elsewhere, this song for me will always be a hit!
7."Pretend to Be Nice" by Josie and the Pussycats (Josie and the Pussycats)
The Fountains of Wayne bassist, who later became a songwriter for the musical TV show Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, expertly crafted a pastiche that remains a downright good song.
8.“What Dreams Are Made Of” by Isabella & Lizzie (The Lizzie McGuire Movie)
Honestly, every 13-year-old girl in 2003 dreamed of this, and I refuse to believe otherwise. I know the vocals are mostly flat, and I know it's a cheesy pop song, but I still love it!
9."Truly Outrageous" by Jem & The Holograms (Jem and The Holograms)
10."Library Card" by Arthur and Friends (Arthur)
So that's it, don't forget to let me know if the comments what your favorite fictitious song or performance is so we can all get our groove on!!
