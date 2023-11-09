Skip To Content
10 Of The Best Fake Songs To Ever Appear In Movies And TV Shows

These are SO good!!

You know when you're watching a movie or TV show and they throw in a fake musical performance, sometimes it's a total flop, but other times you catch yourself humming along or quickly searching it up to check if it's a legit song. Well, I've compiled a list of what I believe are the greatest fictional songs from TV and movies. And honestly, a few of them even managed to find success in the real world, so who am I to label them as "fake"?

DreamWorks Pictures / Via beeishappy.tumblr.com

1. "Back Door Lover" by DuJour (Josie and the Pussycats)

Four men from &quot;Josie and the Pussycats,&quot; the movie, lean against a plane. They are members of the band Du Jour
© Universal / courtesy Everett Collection

In recent years, Josie and the Pussycats has become a cult classic for many reasons. The film boasts an impressive cast, clever anti-corporate humor, and fantastic music. One standout track is from the fictional boy band Du Jour, featuring Donald Faison, Seth Green, and Breckin Meyer. 

youtube.com / Via Youtube

2. "Let's Go to the Mall" by Robin Sparkles (How I Met Your Mother)

Cobie Smulders as Robin in &quot;HIMYM&quot; in the &#x27;80s, complete with a with with huge bangs, a jean jacket, laying on a bed
Michael Yarish/©CBS / courtesy Everett Collection

As a kid, you would have definitely jammed out to this super peppy tween song that could have easily been sung by Tiffany, if she were a denim and sparkle-loving Canadian. It's safe to say that Robin Sparkles would have been on repeat on your Walkman back in the day!

youtube.com

3. "Take Me Away" by Pink Slip (Freaky Friday)

Three girls dance onstage and play guitars in &quot;Freaky Friday&quot;
©Buena Vista Pictures / courtesy Everett Collection

When most people think of the songs from Freaky Friday, they instantly think of "Ultimate." However, as much as Lindsay Lohan's song slaps, it's actually "Take Me Away," performed by her fictional band, that makes me long for Pink Slip to be a real girl group.

youtube.com

4. "Stand Out" by Powerline (A Goofy Movie)

Cartoon anthropomorphic dog in a bodysuit and a curly mohawksings
Disney

Everyone has, at some point, daydreamed about wowing their crush with an unforgettable lip-sync performance at school, haven't they? Well, guess what? Max Goof not only made that fantasy a reality but also chose the most infectious tune from Powerline, who was like the original Bruno Mars before Bruno Mars was even a thing.

youtube.com

5. "Scotty Doesn't Know" by Lustra (Eurotrip)

Singer of the band Lustra has a neck tattoo. He&#x27;s onstage, brows raised, mouth open showing his tongue.
DreamWorks Pictures

This catchy tune from Eurotrip has a unique claim to fame as one of the rare fictional songs that has outshone its source material. Despite the 2004 comedy's lackluster performance at the box office, “Scotty Doesn’t Know” propelled Lustra onto the Billboard Hot 100. 

The movie itself seemed to anticipate the song's widespread appeal, as it's portrayed as a hit within the film's universe. The song becomes a global sensation, even spawning remixes and ringtones. Of course, there's always one person who isn't a fan, and in this case, it's Scotty. And yes, that really is Matt Damon as the lead singer of the band, in what some might argue is his finest role yet!

youtube.com

6. "Make Up Your Mind" Ashley Banks (The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air)

Ashley wears her hair up in a ponytail and wears hoop earrings and a button-down shirt. She sits in front of a mic, smiling, showing all top teeth.
NBC

You will be forgiven if you thought that if I brought up The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, then I would be talking about the titular rap performed by the Fresh Prince himself. But you would be wrong. This song, sung by Will's fictional cousin, is my top pick for the show! Ashley grew up onscreen — we saw her beginnings as the precocious little girl, who was eager to emulate Will — and watched her become a strong young woman. 

This song, "Make Up Your Mind," was one of those moments where she showed you how far she had come. It's not surprising that the show chose to show off Ashley's talents, as in real life Tatyana Ali was eager to edge her way into a music career too. She did go on to release a few tracks, making more waves with her music in the UK than elsewhere, this song for me will always be a hit!

youtube.com

7. "Pretend to Be Nice" by Josie and the Pussycats (Josie and the Pussycats)

Three girls from Josie and the Pussycats wear cat ears and tiger-patterned clothes.
© Universal / courtesy Everett Collection

The catchiest song from the world's best fictional band, Josie and the Pussycats, is making its way onto my list. With real vocals by Letters to Cleo frontwoman Kay Hanley, this classic is a testament to the talent of Schlesinger. 

The Fountains of Wayne bassist, who later became a songwriter for the musical TV show Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, expertly crafted a pastiche that remains a downright good song.

youtube.com

8. “What Dreams Are Made Of” by Isabella & Lizzie (The Lizzie McGuire Movie)

Lizzie McGuire holds hands with a woman who looks exactly like her while onstage.
Disney

Whenever I think of songs by fictional artists that have become iconic, "What Dreams Are Made Of" is the first one that pops into my head! I was completely obsessed with it when I was 13 years old. Lizzie McGuire was living the dream life that we all wanted: a romantic encounter with an Italian pop star, performing on a global stage (and doing pretty well), and ultimately humiliating the Italian pop star with the help of her doppelgänger, who was also an Italian pop star and his ex-girlfriend! 

Honestly, every 13-year-old girl in 2003 dreamed of this, and I refuse to believe otherwise. I know the vocals are mostly flat, and I know it's a cheesy pop song, but I still love it!

youtube.com

9. "Truly Outrageous" by Jem & The Holograms (Jem and The Holograms)

Three cartoon women, Jem and the Holograms, stand with mouths and eyes wide open
Hasbro Studios

I have to admit, I'm a bit biased when it comes to anything related to Jem and The Holograms. I'm what you might call a superfan: I've got Jem everything, including a tattoo. Even though the cartoon was around before I was born, it's timeless. It's campy, visually stunning, and every single song is an absolute banger. Of course, some are better than others, but the best will always be "Truly Outrageous" by the titular band. Some might argue that "Outta My Way" by the Misfits (the rival band in the show, not the punk band led by Glenn Danzig) is the superior song, but just because The Misfits claim their songs are better, it doesn't mean they actually are!

youtube.com

10. "Library Card" by Arthur and Friends (Arthur)

Arthur holds up his library card.
PBS

Rounding out our list is this actual and literal classic from Arthur and his gang of mates. The topic: reading. Why is that subject song-worthy? Say it with me kids..."Reading is fundamental". But honestly, this song, low key, high key SLAPS! To this day, a whole 24 years after this song aired, I still find myself both humming and quoting it regularly. I am an avid reader, I do think this had something to do with it, but its just super fun! The Brains' "Jekyll and Hyde" rap is a close second, but nothing can compare to how much prime real-estate this bad-boy takes up in my brain, completely rent free! BRB, off to go and watch me some Arthur.

youtube.com

So that's it, don't forget to let me know if the comments what your favorite fictitious song or performance is so we can all get our groove on!!

