We Tried A Vodka That Allegedly Counteracts "Asian Glow" And It Actually Kind Of Worked

If you're Asian and have ever been drunk, you may have experienced something commonly known as "Asian glow."
Asian glow is a physical response to drinking alcohol that involves facial flushing and symptoms that are not unlike that of a hangover.
Though many people take antihistamines (like Pepcid) to prevent the effects of alcohol, we wanted to test out a type of vodka that's ~rumored~ to reduce Asian glow.
So we set out to try Ving Vodka.
Rules for the test:
–We took two shots of vodka: one that was just a straight shot and a second that was a mixture of a shot of vodka, lemon juice, and water.
–We waited twenty minutes and recorded the results.