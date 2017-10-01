20 Asian-Americans Reveal The First Time They Felt Represented In The Media And Their Answers Will Give You Chills

We asked the BuzzFeed Community about the first time they felt represented as an Asian-American on television or in film. Here are some of the best responses.
1. Mindy Lahiri from The Mindy Project
2. Trini Kwan from Mighty Morphin Power Rangers
3. Lars Barriga from Steven Universe
4. Cristina Yang from Grey's Anatomy
5. London Tipton from The Suite Life of Zach and Cody
6. Dev Shah from Master of None
7. Min from Barney and Friends
8. Princess Jasmine from Aladdin
9. Short Round from Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom
10. Lily from Modern Family
11. Todd from Difficult People
12. Mulan
13. Margaret Kim from All-American Girl
14. Suki from 2 Fast 2 Furious
15. Bodhi Rook in Rogue One
16. Lea Salonga in Les Miserables
17. Manny Santos from Degrassi: Next Generation
18. Alex Munday from Charlie's Angels
19. Grace Park from Hawaii Five-O
20. Hiro and Gogo from Big Hero 6
Note: Submissions have been edited for length and clarity.