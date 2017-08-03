11 "Bachelor" Couples That Prove Maybe You Actually Can Find Love On Reality TV

Where they met: The Bachelorette, Season 1

Their history on the show: They were one of the very first couples from the franchise, so they're basically the couple that shaped our reality television marriage #goals. After being the runner-up on The Bachelor, Trista went on The Bachelorette and picked Ryan over Charlie Sutter. The rest is history.

What they're up to now: The Sutters currently live in Vail, CO, and are raising their two kids, Blakesley and Maxwell.