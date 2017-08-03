Sections

11 "Bachelor" Couples That Prove Maybe You Actually Can Find Love On Reality TV

"And the final rose goes to..."

Kimberleigh Anderson
BuzzFeed Staff

If you're a fan of The Bachelor, The Bachelorette, Bachelor in Paradise, or the short-lived Bachelor Pad, then you know most of the time love doesn't extend too far past filming.

However, there are some couples who have made it out of the woods and into true love's arms.

1. Trista (née Rehn) and Ryan Sutter:

tristasutter / Via instagram.com, tristasutter / Via instagram.com

Where they met: The Bachelorette, Season 1

Their history on the show: They were one of the very first couples from the franchise, so they're basically the couple that shaped our reality television marriage #goals. After being the runner-up on The Bachelor, Trista went on The Bachelorette and picked Ryan over Charlie Sutter. The rest is history.

What they're up to now: The Sutters currently live in Vail, CO, and are raising their two kids, Blakesley and Maxwell.

2. Molly (née Malaney) and Jason Mesnick:

mollymesnick / Via instagram.com, mollymesnick / Via instagram.com

Where they met: The Bachelor, Season 13

Their history on the show: After a rather awkward break-up from winner Melissa Rycroft, Jason began dating runner-up, Molly Malaney. The couple eventually got married on television!

What they're up to now: The Mesnicks live in Kirkland, WA, where they're raising their kids, Ty and Riley. Molly also hosts a talk show on Kiss FM Seattle.

3. Ashley (née Hebert) and J.P. Rosenbaum:

_jprosenbaum / Via instagram.com, ashleylynnrosenbaum / Via instagram.com

Where they met: The Bachelorette, Season 7

Their history on the show: Ashley picked J.P. Rosenbaum over Ben Flajnik (after rejecting Ben in Fiji), and they got married on television in 2012!

What they're up to now: After a brief stint on Marriage Boot Camp, the couple continues to raise their children, Ford and Essie.

4. Catherine (née Giudici) and Sean Lowe:

catherinegiudici / Via instagram.com, catherinegiudici / Via instagram.com

Where they met: The Bachelor, Season 17

Their history on the show: Sean picked Catherine Giudici and proposed during the finale. A year later, their wedding was broadcasted live.

What they're up to now: They're living in Dallas, TX, where they're raising their son, Samuel Thomas, and selling embossed cards from their company Lowe & Co.

5. Desiree (née Hartsock) and Chris Siegfried:

desireesiegfried / Via instagram.com, desireesiegfried / Via instagram.com

Where they met: The Bachelorette, Season 9

Their history on the show: Desiree picked Chris Siegfried over Drew Kenney and they subsequently got married in 2015.

What they're up to now: The Siegfrieds are currently living in Seattle, WA, and are raising their son Asher, who was born in 2016.

6. Jade (née Roper) and Tanner Tolbert:

jadelizroper / Via instagram.com, jadelizroper / Via instagram.com

Where they met: Bachelor in Paradise, Season 2

Their history on the show: After getting engaged on Bachelor in Paradise, the couple tied the knot on live television during a prime-time special.

What they're up to now: They're expecting their first child on September 12!

7. Carly Waddell and Evan Bass:

carlywad / Via instagram.com, carlywad / Via instagram.com

Where they met: Bachelor in Paradise, Season 3

Their history on the show: Evan proposed during the third season of Bachelor in Paradise, and Carly moved in with Evan shortly after.

What they're up to now: They're celebrating newlywed life in Nashville, TN! The couple wed during a ceremony in Mexico on June 17, 2017.

8. Holly (née Durst) and Blake Julian:

hollyjulian / Via instagram.com, hollyjulian / Via instagram.com

Where They Met: Bachelor Pad, Season 2

Their history on the show: Holly ended up winning the overall competition with her former fiancé Michael Stagliano, but got a proposal from Blake Julian at the end of the season.

What they're up to now: The couple was married in June 2012 and now lives in Greenville, SC. Holly is an author, and Blake has his own dentistry practice.

9. Kaitlyn Bristowe and Shawn Booth:

kaitlynbristowe / Via instagram.com, kaitlynbristowe / Via instagram.com

Where they met: The Bachelorette, Season 11

Their history on the show: Kaitlyn was chosen by the men of The Bachelorette to be the leading lady, and she later chose Shawn Booth over Nick Viall in the 2015 finale.

What they're up to now: They're currently in the middle of what fans are calling the "longest engagement ever," but are still happily together.

10. Joelle "JoJo" Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers:

joelle_fletcher / Via instagram.com, joelle_fletcher / Via instagram.com

Where they met: The Bachelorette, Season 12

Their history on the show: On one of the latest seasons of The Bachelorette, JoJo found love with former pro quarterback (and current sports commentator), Jordan Rodgers. She picked Jordan over Robby Hayes.

What they're up to now: Jordan proposed to JoJo during the season finale, and they're still going strong with their engagement.

11. Vanessa Grimaldi and Nick Viall:

nickviall / Via instagram.com, nickviall / Via instagram.com

Where they met: The Bachelor, Season 21

Their history on the show: After he went through not one, not two, not three, but four rounds of Bachelor/Bachelorette fun (and a round of Bachelor in Paradise), Nick chose Vanessa over Raven Gates.

What they're up to now: Nick and Vanessa are still engaged and flooding our feeds with some hella cute Instagram pictures.

See guys? Maybe true love does exist!

