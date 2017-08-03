11 "Bachelor" Couples That Prove Maybe You Actually Can Find Love On Reality TV

If you're a fan of The Bachelor, The Bachelorette, Bachelor in Paradise, or the short-lived Bachelor Pad, then you know most of the time love doesn't extend too far past filming.
However, there are some couples who have made it out of the woods and into true love's arms.
1. Trista (née Rehn) and Ryan Sutter:
2. Molly (née Malaney) and Jason Mesnick:
3. Ashley (née Hebert) and J.P. Rosenbaum:
4. Catherine (née Giudici) and Sean Lowe:
5. Desiree (née Hartsock) and Chris Siegfried:
6. Jade (née Roper) and Tanner Tolbert:
7. Carly Waddell and Evan Bass:
8. Holly (née Durst) and Blake Julian:
9. Kaitlyn Bristowe and Shawn Booth:
10. Joelle "JoJo" Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers:
11. Vanessa Grimaldi and Nick Viall:
See guys? Maybe true love does exist!
