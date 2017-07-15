11 Sweat-Busting Tips To Help You Beat The Summer Heat

Comedy Central

It's summer, which means BBQs, the beach, and, of course, sweating. The heat causes perspiration, no matter who you are or what body type you have. It's natural and just means your body is trying to cool down. But for some, it's a lot worse than others.

On the bright side, extreme sweating doesn't have to be something that disrupts your life or embarrasses you. That's why we spoke with Dr. Evan Rieder, an assistant professor of dermatology at New York University's Langone Medical Center, to get to the bottom of some strategies to combat sweating from your head to your toes.