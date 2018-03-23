US Charges 9 Iranians With Hacking A Wide Range Of US Targets

The US on Friday charged nine Iranians with conducting an extensive, wide-ranging hacking campaign against the US on behalf of Iran’s military.



All nine were hired by or in some way affiliated with the Mabna Institute, a company that contracts with Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein announced. Since 2013, he said, Manba has hacked 144 American universities, 47 companies around the world, the United Nations, and several US government targets, including the Department of Labor and the states of Hawaii and Indiana.

The charges were announced alongside sanctions from the Treasury Department, and signal the Trump administration taking a harder line against Iran, and come with less than two months before the US will have to certify whether or not Iran is complying with the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, the Obama-era plan to keep Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons. Trump has repeatedly said he intends to pull out of the deal, and has pressured European allies to join him.

“As part of this administration's Iran strategy, we are committed to using our authorities to combat the regime's deception and its efforts to corrupt the international financial system,” announced Treasury Under Secretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Sigal Mandelker.



It’s the latest in an escalation in recent years of in which the US accuses foreign government hackers by name. Such charges carry no practical chance of their own government extraditing them, but state-sponsored hackers tend to be young and ambitious, and the US believes that naming them, which effectively limits their ability to travel to only the small number of countries that won’t extradite to the US, can act as a deterrent against future hacks.



For years, the US engaged in an uneasy cyberwar with Iran, in which hacking played a central role for both sides, and included both the US helping create the Stuxnet worm to ruin a destroy Iranian nuclear centrifuges, and Iranians hacking into the control system for the Bowman dam in New York. That destructive activity quieted down around 2014, when the two countries agreed on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, or Iran deal.



Unlike most of recent US accusations of has state-sponsored hackers, none of the charges include activity that doesn’t fall under espionage. In 2014, the Justice Department accused five members of the Chinese military of hacking US targets and handing stolen intellectual property to Chinese businesses, a line the US says it does not cross. Rosenstein said that the intrusions went beyond traditional espionage, and said that the campaign included stealing “intellectual property for the purpose of giving domestic industries a competitive advantage.”

The charges also carry with them sanctions, as did the US’s recent accusation against the Russian government, which several western countries around the world agree created the widely destructive NotPetya ransomware in order to hurt Ukraine.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more details.