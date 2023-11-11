As someone who spent many (too many) years being personally victimized by the horrors of the customer service industry, I can confirm with 100% confidence that the phrase "The customer is always right!" is coated in so many layers of irony that it's only ever said as a joke. Here are 17 screenshots that will make you question if the customer has ever actually been right:
1.Step aside, "Baby shoes. Never worn." Make way for "Side toast. No Bread."
2.This real-life "No, this is Patrick" moment:
3.This customer who looked their server dead in the eyes and uttered the words, "I want my chicken not fully cooked."
4.I just know this customer would say something to the effect of, "How hard can it be to make a simple pizza?!?"
5.This customer who didn't realize that they were both complimenting and insulting this employee:
6.Trying to decipher how to make this tuna melt order is actually, ironically, melting my brain:
7.If you thought "seafood allergy tuna melt" was bad, prepare yourself for "vegan salmon":
8.This customer who left a bad review because they simply couldn't believe the store that closes at 5 p.m. had the nerve, the gall, and the sheer audacity to close at 5 p.m. 😡
9.This customer who is FURIOUS about being offered something *checks notes* for free?!
10.This customer who invented a whole new way to have your eggs by requesting them "sunny side up with the yolks on the side":
11."The customer is always right" apparently means they're correct when it comes to deciding the price of menu items:
12.People not knowing what a bayleaf is just might be my favorite kind of complaint:
13.Like, it gets me every single time:
14.This interaction would break me. I'd be in the fetal position in the walk-in freezer for the rest of my shift:
15.This customer who maaaaybe should have pulled out the calculator before going off like this:
16.This customer who complained about floors, a universally hard surface, being a hard surface:
17.And finally, this one-star review from someone who's upset they couldn't haggle their way into cheaper rent: