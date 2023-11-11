Skip To Content
    17 Unhinged Screenshots Of Wild Customers Wreaking Havoc On Employees Who Are Just Trying To Make It Home From Work In One Piece

    "Side of toast. No bread." Um, sure! Coming right up!

    Kelsie Hammond
    by Kelsie Hammond

    BuzzFeed Staff

    As someone who spent many (too many) years being personally victimized by the horrors of the customer service industry, I can confirm with 100% confidence that the phrase "The customer is always right!" is coated in so many layers of irony that it's only ever said as a joke. Here are 17 screenshots that will make you question if the customer has ever actually been right:

    1. Step aside, "Baby shoes. Never worn." Make way for "Side toast. No Bread."

    Butter on a receipt
    u/caseyjay / Via reddit.com

    2. This real-life "No, this is Patrick" moment:

    by far the worst Pizza Hut in Brisbane
    u/Gizzont / Via reddit.com

    3. This customer who looked their server dead in the eyes and uttered the words, "I want my chicken not fully cooked."

    &quot;Not fully cooked&quot;
    u/opticalfever21 / Via reddit.com

    4. I just know this customer would say something to the effect of, "How hard can it be to make a simple pizza?!?"

    &quot;Half deep dish and the other half regular. Thank you.&quot;
    u/Mr-Bright-Ideas / Via reddit.com

    5. This customer who didn't realize that they were both complimenting and insulting this employee:

    &quot;Some customer on the phone was saying i was very helpful and way better than the person he was speaking to yesterday who was also me&quot;
    u/pietradolce / Via reddit.com

    6. Trying to decipher how to make this tuna melt order is actually, ironically, melting my brain:

    &quot;Has seafood allergy&quot;
    u/lilplayer3375 / Via reddit.com

    7. If you thought "seafood allergy tuna melt" was bad, prepare yourself for "vegan salmon":

    &quot;Make it vegan&quot;
    u/vegetablemonger / Via reddit.com

    8. This customer who left a bad review because they simply couldn't believe the store that closes at 5 p.m. had the nerve, the gall, and the sheer audacity to close at 5 p.m. 😡

    &quot;I go to the door at 5:04 and its locked.&quot;
    u/Madame_Spiritus / Via reddit.com

    9. This customer who is FURIOUS about being offered something *checks notes* for free?!

    &quot;Do you tell them you have broken pieces, and they can have it for free?&quot;
    u/Hk901909 / Via reddit.com

    10. This customer who invented a whole new way to have your eggs by requesting them "sunny side up with the yolks on the side":

    Eggs with the yolks separated
    u/dascook85 / Via reddit.com

    I do love that the cook actually accommodated this chaotic request.

    11. "The customer is always right" apparently means they're correct when it comes to deciding the price of menu items:

    &quot;IT SHOULD BE EVERY RESTAURANTS POLICY THA THE CUSTOMER IS ALWAYS RIGHT!&quot;
    u/CrabTower / Via reddit.com

    12. People not knowing what a bayleaf is just might be my favorite kind of complaint:

    &quot;I&#x27;m guessing you&#x27;ve never seen bay leaves in your food before?&quot;
    u/nobody5050 / Via reddit.com

    13. Like, it gets me every single time:

    a leaf with sauce on it
    @SarahMehmood14 / Via Twitter: @SarahMehmood14

    14. This interaction would break me. I'd be in the fetal position in the walk-in freezer for the rest of my shift:

    &quot;We did cook her steak up and could not make her happy. We have no idea what she wants.&quot;
    u/AwwwMangos / Via reddit.com

    15. This customer who maaaaybe should have pulled out the calculator before going off like this:

    &quot;I&#x27;d redo your math.&quot;
    u/GreenSloth75 / Via reddit.com

    16. This customer who complained about floors, a universally hard surface, being a hard surface:

    &quot;The floors are too hard.&quot;
    u/ninja10k / Via reddit.com

    17. And finally, this one-star review from someone who's upset they couldn't haggle their way into cheaper rent:

    &quot;They told me the rent was 900 but when I offered 800 dollars they persisted on telling me that was 900!!!&quot;
    u/snow_yy / Via reddit.com

    H/T: r/confidentlyincorrect, r/kitchenconfidential, and r/entitledcustomers