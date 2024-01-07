Skip To Content
    17 Comforting Images That Will Make You Exhale A Sigh Of Relief And Think, "Wow, Love To See It"

    These photos cracked my back and cleared my skin.

    Kelsie Hammond
    Is the internet a bottomless pit of terror? Yes. We all know this to be true. However! It's also a delightful collection of happiness. You just have to look harder to find it, or trick the algorithm into showing you first. Here are 17 photos I found scattered online that gave me a warm feeling while hunched over and staring at a screen, so I hope they do the same for you (or at least to tide you over until the next doom scroll):

    1. The way ice has perfectly frozen over this fence in exquisite hexagonal formation? 10/10. No notes:

    Frozen ice on a fence
    2. This sunbeam from the heavens illuminating upon who I can only assume is The Chosen One™:

    A beam of sunlight on a dog
    3. These cats who made the aesthetic (and polite!) choice to nap on the same side of the stairs:

    Cats sleeping on some steps
    I feel like I might have to answer a riddle with each cat/step...but I'm totally okay with that. 

    4. BRB, gotta gaze upon these fresh tomatoes cascading in a gradient display:

    Closeup of tomatoes on a plant
    5. Actually, I need to stare at these flawlessly formed peas until I feel at peace:

    Someone holding some peas
    6. Vicariously living through the person who peeled this tangerine with one single pull:

    a tangerine peel
    7. Very comforted by this Tetris of tots:

    Tater tots on a baking sheet
    8. This perfectly aligned jar of pickle spears looks like I'm staring directly into infinity:

    a jar of pickles
    9. Or this infinity succulent that's peering into my very soul and saying, "Be not afraid."

    Closeup of a spiral-like plant
    10. These sweet rides with inverted paint jobs are strangely soothing in a "Life is a Highway" kinda way:

    Two yellow and black cars parked next to each other
    11. Seeing these aligned curry mixes would have me contemplating the Law of Divine Oneness in the middle of a grocery store:

    Curry sauces on a shelf
    12. This balcony rail lines up at the exact spot where the ocean meets the skyline:

    A railing in front of the ocean lining up perfectly with the horizon
    13. This snowfall softly landed on a table and created an accidental snowflake:

    Snow on a table
    14. And this sheet of snow that melted juuust enough to glide smoothly down a slide:

    Snow falling off a slide in a continuous sheet
    15. Obviously, I'm fascinated by snow, because these lines formed by a fence gate is giving me a sense of equilibrium:

    Fence lines in the snow
    16. Love the way this person fashioned the lunch meat (round) to fit the bread (square):

    Lunch meat on a piece of bread
    17. Oh, to be a cloud delicately cradled in a tree branch:

    a tree branch in front of a cloud
    I hope this post made you feel a brief sense of internet relief before I release you back to the horrors! Let me know in the comments which one was your favorite!

    H/T to: r/SatisfyingAsFuck and r/OddlySatisfying