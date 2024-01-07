17 Comforting Images That Will Make You Exhale A Sigh Of Relief And Think, "Wow, Love To See It"

Is the internet a bottomless pit of terror? Yes. We all know this to be true. However! It's also a delightful collection of happiness. You just have to look harder to find it, or trick the algorithm into showing you first. Here are 17 photos I found scattered online that gave me a warm feeling while hunched over and staring at a screen, so I hope they do the same for you (or at least to tide you over until the next doom scroll):
1. The way ice has perfectly frozen over this fence in exquisite hexagonal formation? 10/10. No notes:
2. This sunbeam from the heavens illuminating upon who I can only assume is The Chosen One™:
3. These cats who made the aesthetic (and polite!) choice to nap on the same side of the stairs:
4. BRB, gotta gaze upon these fresh tomatoes cascading in a gradient display:
5. Actually, I need to stare at these flawlessly formed peas until I feel at peace:
6. Vicariously living through the person who peeled this tangerine with one single pull:
7. Very comforted by this Tetris of tots:
8. This perfectly aligned jar of pickle spears looks like I'm staring directly into infinity:
9. Or this infinity succulent that's peering into my very soul and saying, "Be not afraid."
10. These sweet rides with inverted paint jobs are strangely soothing in a "Life is a Highway" kinda way:
11. Seeing these aligned curry mixes would have me contemplating the Law of Divine Oneness in the middle of a grocery store:
12. This balcony rail lines up at the exact spot where the ocean meets the skyline:
13. This snowfall softly landed on a table and created an accidental snowflake:
14. And this sheet of snow that melted juuust enough to glide smoothly down a slide:
15. Obviously, I'm fascinated by snow, because these lines formed by a fence gate is giving me a sense of equilibrium:
16. Love the way this person fashioned the lunch meat (round) to fit the bread (square):
17. Oh, to be a cloud delicately cradled in a tree branch:
I hope this post made you feel a brief sense of internet relief before I release you back to the horrors! Let me know in the comments which one was your favorite!
H/T to: r/SatisfyingAsFuck and r/OddlySatisfying