An MLM aka "Multilevel Marketing" is — more often than not — a scam. It's essentially the legal version of a pyramid scheme. MLMs promise financial independence and freedom from the 9–5. These programs boast that all you need to do to become a #GirlBoss is pay for this "life changing" product upfront (red flag!) and watch as they basically sell themselves. Spoiler alert: They won't. According to a report by the FTC , at least 99% of participants actually lose money.